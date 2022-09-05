Worldwide Pet Milk Replacement Products Industry to 2030 - Players Include Pet-Ag, Beaphar, Petlife International and Royal Canin Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Milk Replacement Products Market, by Pet Type ; by Form ; by Distribution Channel and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mother milk is one of the important factors that is necessary for maintaining good health in early days of both puppies and kittens after their birth. Milk replacement products such as powdered or liquid milk, which are derived from other mammalian sources such as goat or cow provide a healthy option for nourishment of puppies and kittens.

These products are supplemented with necessary nutrients required by puppies and kittens such as protein, vitamins, and calcium. The nutritional benefits offered by pet milk replacement products are expected to drive growth of market over the forecast period.

The composition of pet milk replacers such as amount of milk solids and the type & quantity of proteins & fat contents are regulated by various guidelines given by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), National Research Council (NRC), and European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF) among others.

For instance, NRC is a council organized by the US National Academy of Sciences. The NRC ad hoc Committee on dog and cat nutrition set the nutritional requirements for dogs and cats in 2006. Pet milk replacement products have to comply with these requirements in order to ensure quality of the product.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global pet milk replacement products market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global pet milk replacement products market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Pet-Ag, Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Beaphar B.V., Petlife International Ltd., Royal Canin , Toplife Formula, GNC Holdings Inc., Grober Nutrition Inc, Versele-laga, and Manna Pro Products LLC

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global pet milk replacement products market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Pet milk replacement products manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global pet milk replacement products market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Pet Type

Market Snippet, By Form

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Pet Milk Replacement Products Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Pet Milk Replacement Products Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Pet Milk Replacement Products Market, By Pet Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Puppies

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Kittens

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Pet Milk Replacement Products Market, By Form, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Dry

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Liquid

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Pet Milk Replacement Products Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Pet Retail

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Mass

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Farm

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Online

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Veterinary

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Pet Distribution

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Pet Milk Replacement Products Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Pet-Ag, Inc.

The Hartz Mountain Corporation.

Beaphar B.V.

Petlife International Ltd.. .

Royal Canin .

. Toplife Formula.

GNC Holdings Inc..

Grober Nutrition Inc.

Versele-laga

Manna Pro Products LLC.

10. Section

