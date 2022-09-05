Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Porch Curtain Kit (CLR-147)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to enjoy your porch without worrying about the weather or being bothered by pesky insects," said an inventor, from Grayslake, Ill., "so I invented the PORCH CURTAIN. My design offers a temporary and cost-effective alternative to permanently screening in your porch."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient kit for creating a temporary enclosure for a porch. In doing so, it helps to protect against insects and weather. It also eliminates the need to permanently alter the appearance of the home and it allows the user to easily achieve the aesthetic of an open porch when desired. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLR-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

