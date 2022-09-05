Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Pet Shower (OCC-1618)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep a pet owner clean, dry and safe from scratches and bites while showering a difficult pet," said an inventor, from Santa Ana, Calif., "so I invented the SHOWER TIME. My self-contained design would also eliminate the need for buckets of water and other cleaning implements."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable unit for showering a small pet. In doing so, it enables a pet to receive a complete shower for the removal of dirt and/or fleas. It also ensures that the water and pet are contained to prevent messes and it enhances safety, comfort and convenience for pet owners. Additionally, the invention features a portable design that is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1618, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

