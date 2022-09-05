Computational Biology Market | Keep on Top of Market Trends and Discover New Market Insights (Forecast 2022 to 2031)

Computational Biology Market is Projected to Reach $31.5 Billion by 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Computational Biology Market," The computational biology market size was valued at $5.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2031. Computational bio-modeling uses computer-aided biological models to generalize methods and properly depict simulations in virtual space to review difficulties in biological models. Computational genetics is a branch of computational biology that studies genomic homology and internal biological systems through genome sequencing. One of the most notable examples is the Human Genome Project, which successfully sequenced the whole human genome.

According to the insights of CXOs, the global computational biology market is progressing well, as the demand for genetics, evolution, cell biology, biochemistry, and other areas of biology grows. The need for computational biology is being boosted by rapid development of industries such as clinical research organizations and pharmaceuticals. For instance, the Human Genome Project is a classic example where the whole human genome was sequenced successfully. Computational biology further finds application in neurology, in which it is used to map complex interlinked pathways to visualize 3D simulation models of the brain. The medical advantage of computational biology is anticipated to boost the computational biology market during the forecast period. Moreover, computational pharmacology uses tools of computational biology to visualize and simulate advanced drug–drug interactions in the drug designing process.

Download Free Sample Copy of The Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12286

Region wise, the computational biology market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the largest shareholder in the computational biology market in 2021. Increase in demand of pharmacovigilance for the pre-clinical drug development and to conduct clinical trials, R&D investments, and supportive government initiatives are the major factors and computational biology market trends that drive growth of the market.

LAMEA is estimated to grow fastest during the forecast period. Rise in number of product approval, increase in number of clinical trials procedures, surge in demand for bioinformatics tools & services emphasis of prominent players in enhancing their presence and high demand for advanced computational biology software in the region.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 7: COMPUTATIONAL BIOLOGY MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Key trends and opportunities

7.2.2 North America Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.3 North America Market size and forecast, by Services

7.2.4 North America Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.2.5 North America Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.5.1 U.S.

7.2.5.1.1 Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.5.1.2 Market size and forecast, by Services

7.2.5.1.3 Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.2.5.2 Canada

7.2.5.2.1 Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by Services

7.2.5.2.3 Market size and forecast, by End Use

7.2.5.3 Mexico

7.2.5.3.1 Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by Services

7.2.5.3.3 Market size and forecast, by End Use

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12286

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By application type, the cellular & biological simulation services segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By services, the contract service was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By end use, the academic & research segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2021, whereas LAMEA is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.0% during the review period.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What are the upcoming trends of Computational Biology Market in the world?

Q2. What is the leading application of Computational Biology Market ?

Q3. Which is the largest regional market for Computational Biology Market ?

Q4. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Computational Biology?

Q5. What is the estimated industry size of Computational Biology Market ?

Q6. What is the major driving factor for computational biology market?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.