Supreme Court Ruling on Elections in Kenya

The United States congratulates William Ruto on his election as president of Kenya, as confirmed by the Supreme Court on September 5.  We also congratulate the people of Kenya on the conclusion of a peaceful electoral process.

We commend Raila Odinga and other candidates for abiding by the Supreme Court ruling.  Transparent electoral processes and the peaceful adjudication of disputes are testaments to the strength of democratic institutions.  The United States and Kenya share a strong and longstanding partnership based on a commitment to democracy, security, and economic prosperity.  We look forward to enhancing this partnership with President Ruto and his new government.

