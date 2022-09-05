Global Helicopter Flight Management System Market, Share, Price, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Helicopter Flight Management System Market to be Driven by the Rise in Demand for Helicopters in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Helicopter Flight Management System Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global helicopter flight management system market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 2.9%
The global helicopter flight management system market is likely to be driven by demand for advanced flight management systems designed for commercial, paramilitary, and military helicopter applications. The market is likely to be driven by modern solutions that are compact, single-box, and civil-certified and provide flexible, reliable, and responsive flight and radio management solutions that are completely compatible with civil airspace navigation standards and offer unique mission capabilities. Also, the rising helicopter operators and demand for helicopter flight management systems, search and rescue operations, oil and gas, and emergency medical service (EMS) are expected to propel the market growth. Further, the market is driven by various factors, such as the rise in aircraft orders globally, significant growth in the airline industry worldwide, and the development of glass cockpits resulting in better operational efficiency.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A flight management system (FMS) is not a navigation system. It is, rather, a system that automates the management of onboard navigation systems. FMS is a system that connects flight crews to flightdeck systems. FMS is a computer with a big database of airport and NAVAID locations and data, aircraft performance data, airways, junctions, DPs, and STARs.
By type, the market is segmented into:
Hardware
Software
By application, the market is divided into:
Civil Helicopters
Military Helicopters
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
In order to prevent mishaps, technology advancements in helicopter flight management systems help manage information, increase aircraft energy economy, and improve communication with Air Traffic Control (ATC). To automate the helicopter flight management system, the leading players are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology. This reduces the amount of work required of the driver to maintain regular control of the entire craft during a flight. The autonomous system’s introduction is likely to boost product demand. Therefore, incorporating advanced technologies is expected to drive the helicopter flight management system market growth. The rise in the demand for lightweight flight management systems further drives market growth globally. The rise in aircraft orders and deliveries and the need for technologically advanced flight management systems are the other key drivers for the growth of the helicopter flight management systems market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Safran, Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Garmin Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales Group, and Honeywell International, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
