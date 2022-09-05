UNESCO Director General visits Việt Nam

VIETNAM, September 5 -

HÀ NỘI — Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn praised the important role UNESCO has played in maintaining and strengthening peace, sustainable development and prosperity around the world over the past 75 years.

He made the comments on Monday while receiving Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay, who is on her first official visit to Việt Nam from September 5-7.

Sơn expressed his delight at the development of cooperation between Việt Nam and UNESCO, particularly after the visit to UNESCO by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính last November and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the two for the 2021-2025 period, in the fields of education, culture, science and information-communication.

He also spoke highly of UNESCO's support for Việt Nam in important fields such as preserving and promoting cultural heritage sites, global geoparks and biological reserves, as well as the country's participation in the UNESCO network of creative cities and the UNESCO global network of learning cities.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed international issues of common concern and the role of multilateral forums in handling global issues and challenges.

Minister Sơn said UNESCO continues to be an organisation that plays an important role in dealing with disagreements and conflicts originating from culture, ethnicity and religion; in bridging the gap in science and technology and education quality all over the world; in climate change adaptation; and in respecting and promoting the diversification of cultures.

He said that Việt Nam will continue to be an active and responsible member and fulfil its international commitments to make a more practical and effective contribution to the general tasks of UNESCO.

With that spirit, Việt Nam will be nominated as a member of the World Heritage Committee for the 2023-2027 period to work with other countries to complete policies and promote solutions to protect the world's cultural and natural heritages, according to Sơn.

UNESCO Director-General Azoulay spoke highly of the practical and effective contribution of Việt Nam to UNESCO's tasks, as well as the active and responsible role of the country as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board during the 2021-2025 period.

She recommended that Việt Nam continue to keep the balance between preservation and development and stressed that she would promote UNESCO members to share scientific achievements between developed and developing countries.

She promised to continue supporting Việt Nam in the fields of education, culture, science and information-communications. — VNS