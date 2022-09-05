Demand for Global Antistatic Agents Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 674.53 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.10% | Antistatic Agents Industry Trends, Value, Opportunities, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[206+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Antistatic Agents Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow about USD 674.53 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 6.10% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, Arkema, Clariant, Croda International PLC., DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Nouryon, Solvay S.A., PolyOne Corporation, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kao Group, and Others.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Antistatic Agents Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Form (Liquid, Powder, Pellets, Microbeads, Others), By Product (Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate, Diethanolamine's Others (Alkyl Sulfonate, Quaternary Ammonium Salts, Liquid Electrolyte Solutions, Molten Salts, Metals, and Carbon Blacks)), By Polymer (Polypropylene (P.P.), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyethylene (P.E.), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others (Polystyrene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polylactic Acid, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Wax, Polyesters, Polyamides, and Fluoropolymers)), By End-use Industry (Packaging, Electronics, Automotive, Textiles, Others (Footwear, Pharmaceuticals, and Furniture)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Antistatic Agents Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 472.50 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 674.53 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Antistatic Agents market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Antistatic Agents market.

What are Antistatic Agents? How big is the Antistatic Agents Industry?

Market Overview:

On material surfaces, antistatic chemicals are used to stop the accumulation of static electrical charge brought on by the transmission of electrons. It either makes the substance conductive by itself being conductive or by absorbing moisture from the environment. These substances don't pose any environmental risks, are biodegradable, and don't contain any salt or potassium. Some examples of antistatic substances are long-chain aliphatic amines and amides, polyethylene glycol, long-chain alkyl phenols, ethoxylated amines, glycerol esters, quaternary ammonium salt, and long-chain aliphatic amines and salts. These don't pose a risk when dissolved in water, enhancing the process's efficiency and offering good exterior and internal lubrication.

Antistatic substances have a high ionic concentration and minimal toxicity, which can aid in preventing static charges. These substances impair a polymer's ability to attract, adhere, and cohere. Due to their greater flexibility, higher cost-effectiveness, and lighter weight, plastics are already replacing metals in electronic components, which in turn is raising the need for antistatic chemicals. Antistatic substances protect electronic components from electrostatic discharge and sparking.

Market Dynamics:

The global antistatic agents market is expanding due to rising demand in the electronics and packaging sectors. The availability of several antistatic agent substitutes and the unstable price of raw materials may limit market expansion. Companies in the global antistatic agent market concentrate more on product innovation since it offers this industry a chance to expand. Antistatic chemicals are employed while making fabrics to prevent these risks and delays in the production processes. They are either added to the bulk of the fabric or sprayed on the fabric's surface. Additionally, these substances are employed to lessen charges on the polymers' surfaces and improve the product's conductivity. Several kinds of antistatic chemicals are on the market, including long-chain aliphatic amines, phosphoric acid esters, quaternary ammonium salts, alkylphenol, polyethylene glycol, ethoxylated amines, and glycerol esters.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The entire globe was devastated by COVID-19. Still, it's a catastrophe on a global scale. Many countries were aware of the risk. By implementing lockdowns and quarantines, they thus tried to stop its spread. They were only short-lived because they had minimal impact. Numerous industries and markets experienced negative effects from having to temporarily stop or reduce output as a result of the quarantines and lockdowns. The antistatic product market was the same. Antistatic chemicals were being produced by a small number of companies, which led to challenges obtaining the raw materials. They had little access to raw materials, and when they did, they were expensive. As a result, their production costs as well as the ultimate price of these items increased.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Antistatic Agents market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.10% between 2022 and 2028.

The Antistatic Agents market size was worth around US$ 472.50 million in 2021and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 674.53 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By form, the liquid category dominated the market in 2021.

By product, the ethoxylated fatty acid amines category dominated the market in 2021.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global antistatic agents market in 2021.

Segmentation Analysis

The global antistatic agents' market is segregated based on form, product, polymer, end-use industry, and region. The market is segmented into the form: of liquid, powder, pellets, microbeads, and others. The liquid segment dominates the market in 2021. Based on product, the antistatic agent's market has been segmented as ethoxylated fatty acid amines, glycerol monostearate, diethanolamine, and others (alkyl sulfonate, quaternary ammonium salts, liquid electrolyte solutions, molten salts, metals, and carbon blacks). Among these, the ethoxylated fatty acid amines segment dominates the market in 2021.

Based on polymer, the market is segmented as polypropylene (P.P.), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyethylene (P.E.), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others (polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, polylactic acid, ethylene vinyl acetate, wax, polyesters, polyamides, and fluoropolymers). Among these, polyethylene (P.E.) dominates the market in 2021. Based on the end-use industry, the antistatic agents market has been segmented into packaging, electronics, automotive, textiles, and others (footwear, pharmaceuticals, and furniture). The packaging segment dominates the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The global antistatic agents' market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market for antistatic agents in 2021, followed by the European and North American regions. China is one of the top antistatic agent users in the Asia Pacific area.

The region's growing electronics, automotive, and textiles sectors are boosting the need for antistatic agents, boosting the market in the Asia Pacific. These factors are also boosting investments in the packaging sector and improving population lifestyles. The demand for vehicles is beginning to increase now that the economy is expanding at a fair rate, which accounted for this and continues to do so.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 472.50 Million Projected Market Size in2028 USD 674.53 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players BASF SE, Arkema, Clariant, Croda International PLC., DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Nouryon, Solvay S.A., PolyOne Corporation, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kao Group, and Others Key Segment By Form, Product, Polymer, End-use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

In light of the current enterprises, the global Antistatic Agents market has a large scope. The major global companies also have a geographic reach and a high level of brand awareness among customers, giving them an advantage.

Some of the main players in the global Antistatic Agents market include

BASF SE

Arkema

Clariant

Croda International PLC.

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Nouryon and Solvay S.A.

PolyOne Corporation

Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Kao Group

Recent Industry Developments:

December 2021: Alfa Chemistry, a major player in the global antistatic agent market, recently announced that it would offer a broad range of halide quaternary ammonium salts. This is just one type of its diverse offering of quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs), including polyquaternium and acid radical quaternary ammonium salts and quaternary phosphonium compounds.

The global Antistatic Agents market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Pellets

Microbeads

Others

By Product

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Glycerol Monostearate

Diethanolamine's

Others (Alkyl Sulfonate, Quaternary Ammonium Salts, Liquid Electrolyte Solutions, Molten Salts, Metals, and Carbon Blacks)

By Polymer

Polypropylene (P.P.)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene (P.E.)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others (Polystyrene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polylactic Acid, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Wax, Polyesters, Polyamides, and Fluoropolymers)

By End-use Industry

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive

Textiles

Others (Footwear, Pharmaceuticals, and Furniture)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Form, Product, Polymer, End-use Industry, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

