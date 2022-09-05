Artificial Coma Market Size Worth $868.63 Million by 2030

Artificial Coma Market Insight 2030

Artificial coma market size was valued at $640.17 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $868.63 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1%.

Alarming rise in prevalence of traumatic brain injury, advancements in drug discovery , rise in government & private funds for development of healthcare sectors, and increase in number of surgeries are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global artificial coma market during the forecast period.

The global artificial coma/medically induced coma industry generated $640.17 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $868.63 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Escalating demand for the management of pain from geriatric population, increase in number of emergency surgeries, surge in number of drug launch and approvals and rise in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global artificial coma/medically induced coma market. However, side effects associated with anesthetics hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in heavy investment in healthcare sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.

In January 2020, Lannett Company received the Food and Drug Administration approval for the drug cocaine hydrochloride, a nasal solution for anesthetic use in the U.S. Moreover, in June 2021, PAION AG has received the UK Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approval for Byfavo (remimazolam besylate) in adults for induced coma during surgical procedure. For Instance, in August 2021, researchers from University of Michigan and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis conducted a study for anesthetic drugs, which will improve clinical outcomes. This study involves anesthetic drugs such as intravenous propofol. Researchers are focusing on R&D activities for anesthetic medications that are used to induce coma in patients during their critical surgical interventions.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global artificial coma/medically induced coma market.

At the starting of July 2020, a few cases were reported which included brain infection of meningitis with COVID-19. Therefore, anesthetics played an important role during treatment, which in turn, augmented the artificial coma/medically induced coma market during the pandemic.

The stroke segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the stroke segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global artificial coma/medically induced coma market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the status epilepticus segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in number of status epilepticus cases.

Leading Market Players

Astrazeneca Plc.

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

Fresenious SE & CO.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Piramal Healthcare

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

