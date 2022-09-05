Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Tablet Holder (CSK-228)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was relaxing in bed and I thought there could be a better way to hold and use my tablet computer," said an inventor, from Loris, S.C., "so I invented the E Z TABLET. My design would eliminate the strain, discomfort and hassle associated with constantly holding the device in the air or propping it up with a pillow."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to support and use a tablet computer while relaxing in bed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold the device at eye level. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could help to reduce stress and strain. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

