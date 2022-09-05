Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,826 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Communication Accessory for Vehicles (CSK-196)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and comfortable way to communicate through a vehicle window without shouting, becoming soaked or risking exposure to airborne germs," said an inventor, from Calhoun Falls, S.C., "so I invented the SHIRLEY SAFETY SYSTEM. My design can be utilized in the drive-through lane or when speaking to anyone outside of the vehicle."

The invention provides an effective way to communicate with others outside a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to shout through the glass. It also reduces the risk of being exposed to airborne germs and it helps to prevent rain from entering the window. The invention features a safe and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-communication-accessory-for-vehicles-csk-196-301617331.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Communication Accessory for Vehicles (CSK-196)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.