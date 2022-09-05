Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analysis of 80+ therapies: Key Pharma Players Set to Develop Novel Therapies

The increasing incidence, rise in healthcare investments and a number of diagnoses among patients are driving the growth of the market. Major players that are developing potential therapies in the late stage of development include Janssen Research & Development, LLC, MorphoSys/ I-Mab Biopharma, Rapa Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc., Novartis, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline refractory multiple myeloma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the refractory multiple myeloma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s refractory multiple myeloma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for refractory multiple myeloma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for refractory multiple myeloma treatment. Key refractory multiple myeloma companies such as NexImmune, Amgen, AbbVie, Allogene Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Takeda Oncology, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A., YZY Biopharma, Janssen Research & Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lava Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics, Amgen, Pfizer, Rapa Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Celgene Corporation, Genmab, Harpoon Therapeutics, Cytovia Therapeutics, Ichnos Sciences, Poseida Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Seagen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, CFT7455, C4 Therapeutics, CARsgenTherapeutics Co.,Ltd, CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC., Nektar Therapeutics, iTeos Therapeutics, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Fate Therapeutics, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Molecular Templates, Inc., NexImmune, Inc., LAVA Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Chimerix, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Keymed Biosciences, MiNK Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new drugs for refractory multiple myeloma to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for refractory multiple myeloma to improve the treatment landscape. Promising refractory multiple myeloma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include NEXI 002, AMG-701, ABBV 453, ALLO-605, PBCAR269A, TAK-981, ABBV-383, ORIC-533, agenT-797, ION251, UCARTCS1A, Y150, Talquetamab, Ipilimumab, LAVA-051, Felzartamab, Elranatamab, RAPA-201, CART-ddBCMA, Magrolimab, PHE885, Marizomib, Teclistamab, HPN-217, CYT-338, ISB 1342, P-BCMA-ALLO1, ALLO-715, ALLO-605, SEA-BCMA, REGN5458, NKTR-255, Iopofosine, EOS-448, CID-103, FT538, MT-0169, NEXI-002, LAVA-051, STI-6129, ONC201, APG-2575, CM336, agenT-797, and others.

and others. In August 2022 , Ipsen announced the closing of the definitive merger agreement under which Ipsen has acquired Epizyme, Inc. (Epizyme). Pursuant to the transaction, Ipsen acquires all outstanding shares of Epizyme for $1.45 per share plus a contingent value right (CVR) of $1.00 per share. Epizyme now operates as ‘an Ipsen company’ at deal close.

, Ipsen announced the closing of the under which Ipsen has acquired Epizyme, Inc. (Epizyme). Pursuant to the transaction, Ipsen acquires all outstanding shares of Epizyme for $1.45 per share plus a contingent value right (CVR) of $1.00 per share. Epizyme now operates as ‘an Ipsen company’ at deal close. In June 2022 , the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for talquetamab for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted (BTD) for talquetamab for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In June 2021, AbbVie and Teneobio, Inc. announced that AbbVie exercised its exclusive right to acquire TeneoOne, an affiliate of Teneobio, Inc., and TNB-383B, a BCMA-targeting immunotherapeutic for the potential treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM).

The refractory multiple myeloma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage refractory multiple myeloma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the refractory multiple myeloma clinical trial landscape.

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Overview

Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that begins in a type of white blood cell known as a plasma cell. It's rare, accounting for less than 2% of all plasma cell tumors, but it's the most common type, according to the CDC. Although the survival rate of multiple myeloma has improved in recent years, initial refractory multiple myeloma treatment is still ineffective in the vast majority of cases. If myeloma is resistant to treatment or becomes resistant during treatment, it is said to be refractory.

The refractory multiple myeloma symptoms are the same as those of multiple myeloma. These refractory multiple myeloma symptoms either persist or return after treatment. The most common refractory multiple myeloma symptom is bone pain.





A snapshot of the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Talquetamab Janssen Research & Development, LLC Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants Subcutaneous Felzartamab MorphoSys/ I-Mab Biopharma Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Phagocyte stimulants Intravenous RAPA-201 Rapa Therapeutics Phase II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Parenteral PHE885 Novartis Phase II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous CART-ddBCMA Arcellx, Inc. Phase II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous ISB 1442 Ichnos Sciences Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Subcutaneous ALLO-605 Allogene Therapeutics Phase I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Parenteral PBCAR269A Precision Biosciences Phase I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements NA REGN5459 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous TAK-981 Takeda Phase I/II Small ubiquitin-related modifier protein inhibitors Intravenous ABBV 453 AbbVie Phase I Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors Oral agenT-797 MiNK Therapeutics Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell replacements Intravenous

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Assessment

The refractory multiple myeloma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the refractory multiple myeloma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Ophthalmic, Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Parenteral, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Ophthalmic, Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Parenteral, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Small molecule, Peptide

: Oligonucleotide, Small molecule, Peptide Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity, Small ubiquitin-related modifier protein inhibitors, Natural killer cell replacements, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity, Small ubiquitin-related modifier protein inhibitors, Natural killer cell replacements, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors Key Refractory Multiple Myeloma Companies : NexImmune, Amgen, AbbVie, Allogene Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Takeda Oncology, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A., YZY Biopharma, Janssen Research & Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lava Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics, Amgen, Pfizer, Rapa Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Celgene Corporation, Genmab, Harpoon Therapeutics, Cytovia Therapeutics, Ichnos Sciences, Poseida Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Seagen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, CFT7455, C4 Therapeutics, CARsgenTherapeutics Co.,Ltd, CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC., Nektar Therapeutics, iTeos Therapeutics, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Fate Therapeutics, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Molecular Templates, Inc., NexImmune, Inc., LAVA Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Chimerix, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Keymed Biosciences, MiNK Therapeutics, and others.

: NexImmune, Amgen, AbbVie, Allogene Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Takeda Oncology, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A., YZY Biopharma, Janssen Research & Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lava Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics, Amgen, Pfizer, Rapa Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Celgene Corporation, Genmab, Harpoon Therapeutics, Cytovia Therapeutics, Ichnos Sciences, Poseida Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Seagen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, CFT7455, C4 Therapeutics, CARsgenTherapeutics Co.,Ltd, CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC., Nektar Therapeutics, iTeos Therapeutics, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Fate Therapeutics, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Molecular Templates, Inc., NexImmune, Inc., LAVA Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Chimerix, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Keymed Biosciences, MiNK Therapeutics, and others. Key Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies: NEXI 002, AMG-701, ABBV 453, ALLO-605, PBCAR269A, TAK-981, ABBV-383, ORIC-533, agenT-797, ION251, UCARTCS1A, Y150, Talquetamab, Ipilimumab, LAVA-051, Felzartamab, Elranatamab, RAPA-201, CART-ddBCMA, Magrolimab, PHE885, Marizomib, Teclistamab, HPN-217, CYT-338, ISB 1342, P-BCMA-ALLO1, ALLO-715, ALLO-605, SEA-BCMA, REGN5458, NKTR-255, Iopofosine, EOS-448, CID-103, FT538, MT-0169, NEXI-002, LAVA-051, STI-6129, ONC201, APG-2575, CM336, agenT-797, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Refractory Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Talquetamab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC 8. Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 PHE885: Novartis 9. Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 ABBV 453: AbbVie 10. Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

