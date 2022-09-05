Visual Analytics Market Is Expected to Reach $28.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Significant surge in the adoption of advanced visualization technology, increase in demand for analytical tools among enterprises, prevalence of exponential growth in the volume and variety of business data are expected to drive the growth of the global visual analytics market. Increase in internet penetration and rise in reliance on digital channels during the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global visual analytics market generated $6.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $28.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $6.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $28.9 billion CAGR 16.2% No. of Pages in Report 325 Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Model, Application, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, And Region. Drivers Surge in demand for digital technology resources Rise in internet penetration Opportunities Significant surge in the adoption of advanced visualization technology Prevalence of exponential growth in volume and variety of business data Restrains Extortionate cost of installation and security concerns Lack of skilled professionals

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had had a positive impact on the growth of the global visual analytics market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, leisure parks, physical stores, hotels, restaurants, traveling, and others.

In addition, all sorts of commercial and business workplaces were also closed, which enabled businesses to increasingly adopt advanced visual analytics technology to improve the overall growth of the company.

Besides, the visual analytics industry saw a boom in new investments due to the surge in the adoption of innovative technologies by prominent players. Thus, both businesses and customers both are becoming more reliant on digital channels that subsequently expanded the growth of the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global visual analytics market based on offering, deployment model, application, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on offering, the solution segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global visual analytics market report include Alteryx, Inc., DataDeck, Data Clarity, Geckoboard Software, IBM Corporation, Locii Solutions Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Nexidia Inc., Oracle Corporation, Orbital Insight, Qlik, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Ubiq.

The report analyzes these key players in the global visual analytics industry. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

