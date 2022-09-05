CBD Hemp Oil Market Development Factors, Business Insights, Latest Revenues Till 2029

CBD Hemp Oil Market

CBD Hemp Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD (cannaboidal) is one of the most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis (also called as marijuana). It is an important constituent of marijuana in medical field and it is extracted from the hemp plant, having a close resemblance with the marijuana plant. CBD hemp oil is a mixture of various chemical compounds which have clinical significance in treatment against a variety of diseases. It is extensively used in treatment of people suffering with neurological disorders. CBD hemp oil is also attributed to be effective against various health problems and ailments like cancer, anxiety and depression and has added advantages such as pain relief, boosting cognitive abilities, anti-inflammatory properties among others. According to a report published by World Health Organization, CBD shows no significant results indicative of any abuse or dependence potential. As of now, there is no significant evidence of side effects associated with the use of CBD. Presence of a compound called Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol in the oil, is proving significant as it has shown positive outcomes when applied in stress relief and maintaining the body’s general state of balance.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global CBD hemp oil industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global CBD hemp oil market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global CBD hemp oil market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global CBD hemp oil market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to novel coronavirus

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Due to diversion of medical field towards treating COVID-19, the funding to R&D activities related to CBD has been reduced and this segment have to face negligence subsequently

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Due to recent studies and subsequent research of various CBD substances brought to notice the importance of CBD hemp oil in medical industry. In 2017, the National Institute of Health backed around 330 projects with $ 140 million spent on cannabinoid and related studies. The ever rising prevalence of several infectious and chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes and arising health problems like depression, stress, lack of sleep and mental disturbance especially in the upcoming generation due to various factors like change in lifestyle is expected to boost the growth of CBD hemp oil market in coming years. Further, the use of hemp oil in numerous forms like spray, tincture and vape especially in the developed and developing economies is one of the major causes that would help the CBD hemp oil market growth. Its wide range of application against diverse diseases and various health benefits related with it such as pain relief, reduction in anxiety and depression, proven benefits when used as a topical ointment for treating skin problems and neuroprotective attributes results in increasing demand for CBD hemp oil all over and is expected to drive the growth of the market. The availability of CBD hemp oil increasingly on various e-commerce websites giving easy access to various customers and increasing adoption of hemp oil are going to have positive impacts on the global CBD hemp oil market for CBD hemp oil.

Increasing demand for organic non-opioid compounds

Due to the ongoing trend for organic products, the minimally processed and chemical void medicines are in high demand which has created various growth opportunities for the CBD hemp oil market. CBD being closely related with cannabis is a non-psychoactive drug and has many health benefits. Rise in depression and stress has resulted in the need for a medicine, creating growth opportunities for hemp oil. The ongoing R&D activities and the proven positive results of CBD hemp oil when used against diverse diseases are paving way for the population to adoption of CBD hemp oil as a medication which is believed to surge. Recently, GW Pharmaceuticals made an announcement regarding descheduling of Epidiolex, that is a cannabis-based drug, from the federal list of controlled substances that keeps a check on potentially harmful drugs. Epidiolex is used in treatment of epilepsy in rarely and reducing tremors and is only USFDA approved drug.

Key segments covered:

By Product

Organic source

Inorganic source

By Application

Diabetes

Neurological disorders

Mood disorders

Pain relief

Others

By Distribution channels

Retail pharmacies

E-commerce portals

Medical marijuana distributors

Hospital pharmacies

Others

