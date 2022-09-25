Peoria Florist™ Hosts Bouquet and Bubbles Event Vistancia Community Center
The classes will be taught four times a year. The Fall arrangement will feature a Peoria Pumpkin Patch.
Bouquets & Bubbles is a day to enjoy & to be taught Flower Design by a master designer...”PEORIA, AZ, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past summer, Vistancia residents were taught how to properly trim and arrange a large bouquet of summer flowers while enjoying bubbles. The fresh floral arrangements were taken home to beautify each participant's home at the Vistancia Community Center.
— Anthem Pleasant, Peoria Florist owner
Rosanne Holmes, Realtor, REMAX Fine Properties, and co-sponsor by American Title Services wanted to provide something new and different for all Vistancia residents. A small business, Peoria Florist, was a natural fit because of their local knowledge of the neighborhood and many years in business. Both Rosanne Holmes and Anthem Pleasant reside in Vistancia and plan to be for the foreseeable future.
Peoria Florist™ had been preparing with the sponsors for several months to create a wonderful event for the Vistancia residents. Anthem Pleasant, Peoria Florist owner, worked on venue preparations with Vistancia HOA Recreation Lifestyle. Pleasant describes, "Bouquets & Bubbles as a day to enjoy & to be taught Flower Design by a master designer. Residents are asked to bring their favorite bottle of bubbles and create a beautiful bouquet of flowers.”
Regarding future Bouquets and Bubbles events, Anthem says, “Come treat yourself to a solo date or bring a group of friends! Watch for our next event in the Vistancia Newsletter.”
"Everyone enjoyed spending time with friends and taking home a fresh flower arrangement. All participants overwhelmingly agreed that another event should be planned," said Holmes.
Having Rosanne as a neighborhood real estate agent and supporter of the small business florist means commitment to helping with the highest level of expertise in your local market. This commitment level has helped build a resume of many happy Vistancia residents.
We are currently planning to offer the class four times a year. The Fall season is here and we look to dress up your Fall décor on October 30th, 2022 with the "Peoria Pumpkin Patch" flower arrangement.
About Peoria Florist™
Peoria Florist™, an Arizona company established in 1984, is a retail online store which designs fresh flower arrangements and locally delivers the same day. Our specialty flower arrangements include; holidays, new beginnings, love, romance, birthday, parties, weddings, sympathy, & funeral.
About Rosanne Holmes
Rosanne Holmes, Realtor, REMAX Fine Properties, has lived in the Vistancia community for 17 years and enjoys helping buyers and sellers fulfill their real estate goals. Having a knowledgeable real estate agent in Vistancia means having an agent who is committed to helping you buy or sell your home in our prestigious neighborhood.
Anthem Pleasant
Peoria Florist™
+1 623-979-3121
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other