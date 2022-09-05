New to The Street TV Announces Episode #383, Five Interviews, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, September 5, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces that on the Fox Business Network , it is broadcasting episode #383 of its nationally syndicated show tonight, Monday, September 5, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's 383rd TV episode features the following five (5) Corporate interviews:

1). Charity - Operation Restored Warrior's interview with Jimmy Watson, Chief Operations Officer (COO).

2). Metaverse – CEEK VR's (CRY P TO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) interview with Mary Spio, CEO/Founder.

3). Mikra Cellular Sciences' (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) NXTTF interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

4). Venture Capital- Blockchain Founders Fund's interview with Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner.

5). "The Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT ( Sekur® ).

Episode # 3 83

On tonight's New to The Street TV, Jimmy Watson, Chief Operating Officer for Operation Restored Warrior ("ORW"), sits with Anchor Jane King from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio to discuss the charity. Operation Restored Warrior is a non-profit, non-denominational organization helping many United States active-duty service members and veterans overcome post-combat difficulties. Jimmy tells viewers that the Veteran Administration data reveals that 22 veterans kill themselves daily, a problem that needs immediate resolution. Drugs, alcohol, self-inflicted wounds, and other high-risk behaviors are some of the unfortunate ways veterans take their lives. Jimmy explains his experience of trying to commit suicide after a traumatic brain injury sustained while serving. He understands many veterans' darkness and loneliness returning home to civilian life. ORW's motto – "Rescue, Rebuild, Restore," describes how they develop programs and outreaches to support the armed service community to overcome their mental anguish and help them establish a new, fulfilled direction in life. The veterans at ORW are successfully helping other veteran warriors overcome the adverse effects of combat and helping prevent further suicides. Viewers can donate at https://admin.newhorizonsfoundation.com/donation/create/31 . The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Operation Restored Warrior - https://operationrestoredwarrior.org/ .

Tonight, New to The Street airs the Mary Spio, CEO/Founder at CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) , interview with TV Host Jane King. Mary talks to viewers about the Company's Virtual Reality (VR) platform and creator tools. CEE K VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK tokens. Stars like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and other top music artists and athletes are using the platform for concerts, new debuts, fan interactions, and merchandise sales. CEEK "Club House" VR channels can create brand awareness and bring new and unique user experiences by bridging the real world to a virtual platform. Mary said that back in 2014/2015, she spoke with META (f.k.a-Facebook) about the internet's future evolution and that the Metaverse would be more than just for games. Oculus, HTC, and CEEK VR headsets are all used to enter the CEEK VR Metaverse. Mary invites everyone to try it out and download the iOS and Android apps. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit CEEK VR - https://www.ceek.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs tonight, TV Anchor Jane King's Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra") and COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc . LFST NXTTF. Mikra is a biosciences and consumer wellness Company that develops innovative therapies for cellular health. Faraaz explains that Mikra's CELLF™ product enhanced humans' microscopic cellular activities, and he recommends CELLF as a more effective alternative to multivitamins and supplements. The unique make-up of CELLF, a nutraceutical gel with a buttery-type consistency, the product allows it to pass through the digestive system and be absorbed into the mid-small intestine (jejunum) and distributed to cells. Currently, the Company sells its product through its e-commerce outlets. If you are feeling sluggish and lack energy throughout the day, CELLF can help. Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ .

On New to The Street TV tonight, Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund , is on-set at the Nasdaq Marketplace talking with TV Host Jane King. The Blockchain Founder Fund is a venture capital (VC) firm focusing on blockchain and emerging technology sectors with real-world applications. The Fund has been an early investor in blockchain, crypto, Web 3.0 (W3), and metaverse startups, investing in pre-seed and early-seed round financings. Even though the crypto markets are currently in flux, and many competitor VC outfits have taken substantial financial hits, Aly says his Fund is doing fine because of plenty of great project innovations in the marketplace. In the last 5-years, the blockchain industry has had many new technological advancements with DeFi, NFTs, Smart Contracts, Metaverse, and other innovations that offer upside funding opportunities. Blockchain Founders Fund sees those opportunities and the challenges within the industry. Aly has been a founder of many startups and understands the struggles of getting capital to move a project forward. Many VCs never respond to those seeking funding or say NO without explanations. Taking his own experiences into account, Blockchain Founders Fund answers all inquiries for those looking for financing to assist the management on good projects funded. Galaxy Digital recently published an article about the top 25 NFT entities, but only one had established IP (Intellectual Property) rights. Blockchain Founders Fund wants to be a funding source for projects that build secure ecosystems, offering business resources and support to their funded entities to obtain patents, IP, and other proprietaries, all of which help build consumer confidence as Web 3.0 evolves. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blockchain Founders Fund - https://blockchainff.com/ .

New to the Street TV airs on tonight's show the "The Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . SWISF SKUR GDT and TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. They discuss the most recent industry "Hack" and "Back to School" cybersecurity concerns. LastPass.Com, a password management company with millions of customers, is the most recent victim of a cyber breach hack . Alain says that SekurSuite has password management software which is very different from the current competitor products. Password management software typically syncs with websites, allowing passwords to post automatically, which can cause a possible cybersecurity compromise from stolen passwords. Sekur's password manager doesn't allow password storage on a web browser; subscribers will need to type or cut and paste onto a platform's user/password field. Also, the SekurSuite passwords are so strong that some financial institutions and banks won't accept them, using older password security protocols. Also, SekurSuite offers document sharing, data backup, and data management. The subscription cost is $50.00 per month for a single user, and the product caters to businesses. Alain informed viewers that Sekur Private Data is working on a less expensive version for individuals with a much lower yearly fee. SekurMail / SekurMessenger subscription-based platforms with the Chat-by-Invite and SekurSend/SekurReply features are an excellent tool for children going "Back to School." SekurMessenger prevents cyberbullying, photo bombs, impersonations, and other malicious actions because the app allows for complete anonymity and the end-user the ability to accept or deny receiving messages. You can control who is on your SekurMessenger approved list, giving only your Sekur number. SekurMessanger is only 5.00 per month for individuals, and with PROMO CODE: SEKUR15, subscribers can get an additional 15% off a year subscription fee. Remember: Sekur Private Data, Ltd. does no data mining, no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and no third-party providers, and never asks for a phone number, and the Company owns and operates its servers in Switzerland, a country with strict privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekursuite.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ . "What is your privacy worth?"

About Operation Restored Warrior :

Operations Restored Warrior ("ORW") seeks to eliminate suicides among veterans, from 22 per day to -0-. The organization works to accomplish this vision by restoring veteran warriors to a place of healing and freedom to fulfill their God-given purpose in life. ORW seeks to be the "Go-To" organization among veterans to provide healing, freedom, and restoration. ORW's purpose is to introduce veterans who have experienced the destructive effects of combat to the healing power of Jesus and to see veteran warriors, their families, friends, and communities discover their purpose in life. ORW accepts donations at https://operationrestoredwarrior.org/ and https://admin.newhorizonsfoundation.com/donation/create/31 .

About CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK):

As an award-winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse where creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK, the in-world utility token for the CEEK Metaverse. CEEK has distributed content for global superstars such as Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Future, and Demi Lovato. Part of CEEK's mission is empowering creators with the tools needed to generate new revenue streams from their artistry digitally. CEEK prides itself on helping music artists, athletes, event creators, and makers create exquisite, direct-to-fan experiences that delight and drive long-term sustainable engagement within existing and emerging virtual worlds. CEEK simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, a sporting event, and other ‘money can't buy exclusive experiences with friends from anywhere at any time - https://www.ceek.com/ .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra"), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) NXTTF, is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on one's health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) NXTTF is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country's largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

About Blockchain Founders Fund :

Blockchain Founders Fund focuses exclusively on adding value to blockchain and emerging technology projects that offer real-world applications. The Fund aims to empower some of the most promising entrepreneurs with the resources to make their vision of blockchain and emerging technology in the global economy a reality. Blockchain Founders Fund is an early investor in blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web 3.0 and Metaverse startups - https://blockchainff.com/

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT:

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51b0354f-a912-4ece-8a9a-da07375a17df