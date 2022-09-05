Hepatitis therapeutics market Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies | Industry to reach $19,716 Mn by 2030

Hepatitis therapeutics market size was valued at $14,480 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach $19,716 Million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 3.1%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hepatitis therapeutics market size was valued at $14,480 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach $19,716 Million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth of the hepatitis therapeutics market is driven by increase in prevalence of hepatitis and its variants. Moreover, rise in R&D activities and clinical trials on novel drug candidates is also expected to boost the hepatitis therapeutics market growth.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in product approvals and launches, rise in collaborations between major players in the market, and robust presence of pipeline drugs drive the growth of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. However, high cost of hepatitis drugs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years.

The global hepatitis therapeutics market generated $14.47 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $19.71 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in prevalence of hepatitis and its other variants, product approvals and launches are the major factors that boost the growth of the hepatitis therapeutics market. In addition, rise in number of product approvals, are other factors that further drive the growth of the market. However, high cost of the therapy is expected to restrain the growth of the hepatitis therapeutics market. Conversely, growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period owing to increase in opportunities in untapped markets due to availability of improved healthcare industry infrastructure.

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on disease type, the hepatitis C segment held the largest share in the global hepatitis therapeutics market in 2020.

On the basis of drug class, the oral antivirals segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 41.16% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global hepatitis therapeutics market.

Patients with hepatitis B have confronted various new difficulties in getting to clinical consideration and treatment because of deferred arrangements and de-prioritization of routine hepatitis.

Some patients experienced issues when diagnosed with COVID-19 and with liver sickness at the same time.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments in growth in R&D activities and geographic expansion of hepatitis therapeutics companies in this region.

Leading Market Players

Abbvie Inc.

Bristol Myers & Squibb

Cipla Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Cadila.

