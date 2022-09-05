The Bachelor Murder Mystery Red Carpet Screening Before Streaming
Red carpet screening is happening at Glendale Laemmle Theater on September 30th at 9 pm.CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if the world’s most famous bachelor is also a renowned “secret” agent? What if an international playboy decides to run for president but might be murdered by election day by one of his prospective First Ladies? That is the premise of the outrageous new parody of murder mystery thrillers, The Bachelor Murder Mystery: Who Murdered the Bachelor? This outrageous spoof has an exclusive red carpet screening at the historic Laemmle Glendale Theater before premiering on streaming networks worldwide. The film is directed by prominent sports entertainment host Rich Twilling and stars multimedia personality The Showstopper Shawn Valentino, Miss USA finalist Toneata Morgan, horror director Tremain Hayhoe and a cast of over fifty beautiful models.
The film is the latest in The Bachelor Party movie saga after the success of The Playboy’s Impossible Mission and It’s a Wonderful Lifestyle. Who Murdered the Bachelor is a riff on classic detective and spy films such as Clue, Psycho, Mission: Impossible, and Knives Out. Movie aficionados will delight in the references to famous mystery motion pictures like The Godfather and Star Wars. The plot revolves around a famous bachelor living a fantasy lifestyle who faces a crisis of conscience when he discovers a global pandemic threatens mankind. Believing he is the only person who can save the planet, he decides to run for president. Unfortunately, the numerous ladies in his life would kill to be his first lady. The hilarious hijinks begin with the increasingly absurd murder attempts on the bachelor’s life.
Valentino has had a long media career promoting his jet-setting bachelor lifestyle that began on the Britney Spears inspired Womanizers episode of The Tyra Bank Show. He has also been featured as a special guest on The Dr. Phil Show, Fear Factor, Take Me Out, and the Vice Media documentary, The Showstopper: The Next Hugh Hefner. Morgan is an award-winning actress who was discovered by Valentino for a Miss Teen California Pageant. She has gone on to a flourishing career with roles such as Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith and as herself in the reality series Temptation Island. Twilling is a respected host/journalist and was one of the early innovators of wrestling podcasts. Rideshare director Hayhoe reprises his infamous villain rock-star bad boy role. Gold record-winning hip hop artist C-Tru provides the soundtrack.
Press and media are invited by Red Carpet Productions to the red carpet screening at the Glendale Laemmle Theater on September 30th at 9 pm.
The Bachelor Murder Mystery will soon be available on Amazon Prime, Tubi and other streaming platforms.
The first official trailer can be seen on YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxAkOtiZQew
Rich Twilling
Red Carpet Productions
rtrcproductions@gmail.com