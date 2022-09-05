U.S.Topical Pain Relief Market Is Projected To Reach USD 3.2 Bn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 3.7%
Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Advacare Pharma, Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé S.A., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Topical Biomedics. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.
The U.S. topical pain relief market was valued at $2,612 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,272 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. Topical pain relief medications are pain killers that are directly applied, rubbed, or sprayed on the skin over painful muscles or joints. They are designed to relieve pain as they are composed of different ingredients such as opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), salicylates, capsaicin, and others. These products have a heating or cooling effect that stimulate the nerves near the pain point and relieve pain. When pain is localized, patients highly prefer topical treatments as adjunctive therapy, which can be as effective as oral treatments and cause fewer side effects. There are different types of topical pain relief formulations available in market which includes cream, gel, spray, patch, and others.
Impact Analysis – U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market Research
Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Topical Pain Relief industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.
Key Highlights from U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market Study.
Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Topical Pain Relief industry evolution and predictive analysis.
FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Topical Pain Relief market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
Competition – Leading players have been studied from Topical Pain Relief Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.
Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Topical Pain Relief report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Topical Pain Relief Market have also been included in the study.
Topical Pain Relief Market Key Players: Advacare Pharma, Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé S.A., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Topical Biomedics, Inc.
Topical Pain Relief Market by Therapeutic Class: Non-Opioids and Opioids
Topical Pain Relief Market by Formulation: Cream, Gel, Spray, Patch, and Others
Topical Pain Relief Market by Type: Prescription Pain Relief and Over-the-Counter Pain Relief
Topical Pain Relief Market by Distribution Channel: Pharmacies & Drug Stores, E-Commerce, and Retail & Grocery Stores
Introduction about Topical Pain Relief Market
Topical Pain Relief Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)
Topical Pain Relief Market by Application/End Users
Topical Pain Relief Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications
Global Topical Pain Relief Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)
Topical Pain Relief Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Topical Pain Relief (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Topical Pain Relief Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
……..and view more in complete table of Contents
