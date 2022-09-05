Online Video Platform Market

The super-fast internet browsing speed promised by the network (nearly 13 times the average network connection at present) is key role in demand for the market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Online Video Platform Market to Reach $915 million by 2025 - Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global online video platform market in media and entertainment is expected to witness an exponential growth in future owing to the growing use of online video platform in media and entertainment market for online video advertising, surge in internet connectivity on mobile phones, investment in creation of online videos, and high scope for live streaming of video content. However, the market is hampered by the availability of open source and free online video platform market size . Furthermore, rise in scope for live streaming of video content and rise in investments for streaming sports events live are expected to play an important role in the development of the industry.

According to Allied, the global online video platform market was pegged at $254 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $915 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.50% from 2018 to 2025.

The report bifurcates the type segment into video analytics, video content delivery network, video content management, mobile video, live streaming, and others. The video content management segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and would continue to dominate the global market in terms of revenue through 2025. However, the live streaming segment is expected to supersede the video content management segment in terms of growth rate through 2025 by growing at a CAGR of 22.30%.

The report assesses the online video platform in media and entertainment market based on end users into individual, content creators, and brands & enterprises. The brands & enterprises generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is projected to amass $418 million by 2025. However, the individual segment is likely to grow at the highest rate through 2025.

The application areas discussed in the report include video sharing, commercial video platforms, and others. The video sharing segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market share. However, the commercial video platform could be fruitful in future, as it is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The report offers a broad analysis of the different regions which include, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America became a lucrative segment in 2017, by garnering the highest revenue of $103.13 million. It is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest rate through 2025.

The competition in the global online video platform in media and entertainment industry is high and is dominated by market players such as Ooyala Inc., MediaMelon Inc., Akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., YouTube, and Comcast Technology Solutions. These companies have adopted various strategies such as new product launches and partnerships to sustain their position in the industry.

Key Benefits:

• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Online Video Platform market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2018 to 2025 to determine new opportunities.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

• Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

• The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

• The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Online Video Platform industry.

Key offerings of the report:

• Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

• Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

• Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

• Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region helps market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

• Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

