Global Zero Trust Security Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $87,162.8 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 14.7% during the Estimated Period 2021 to 2030 | Report [350-Pages] by Research Dive

The global zero trust security market is predicted to observe prominent growth by2030, due to the increasing usage of zero trust security and well-established and time-saving security policies. Based on authentication type, the multi-factor authentication sub-segment is predicted to be the most lucrative. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be dominant.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global zero trust security market is expected to generate a revenue of $87,162.8 million and grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period from 2021 to 2030.

As per our analysts, with the increasing implementation of zero trust security across organizations to create well-organized and time-saving security policies, the global zero trust security market is predicted to experience prominent growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising need for enhanced data security solutions due to the increasing demand for better data communication is predicted to create extensive growth opportunities for the market over the analysis timeframe. However, the financial limitations of new and small businesses in developing nations may impede the growth of the market throughout the estimated period.

Download a Comprehensive PDF Sample of the Zero Trust Security Market

Segments of the Zero Trust Security Market

The report has divided the zero trust security market into segments based on solution type, deployment type, authentication type, organization size, end-user, and region.

Type: Endpoint Security Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The endpoint security sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $13,556.9 million during the forecast timeframe. The increasing development of cutting-edge technologies such as cloud, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and many others is predicted to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Deployment Type: Cloud Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The cloud sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $50,837.2 million throughout the analysis period. The increasing adoption of cloud-based applications across organizations for data privacy and security is predicted to uplift the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast timeframe.

Authentication Type: Multi-Factor Authentication Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The multi-factor authentication sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $51,553.7 million during the estimated period. The rise in the number of online transactions all across the globe is predicted to fuel the growth of the zero trust security market sub-segment over the forecast timeframe.

Organization Size: Large Enterprises Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The large enterprises sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $ 41,714.3 million throughout the analysis timeframe. The increasing need for continuous data validation and authentication in real-time across large-scale businesses is predicted to foster the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

End-User: Retail Type Sub-Segment to be Most Gainful

The retail type sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $20,010.2 million over the estimated period. This is mainly due to the expansion of sales and marketing platforms such as e-commerce and social media. Moreover, the increasing number of working population and rise in middle-class consumers are predicted to augment the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have Wide Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region of the zero trust security market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increase in the transmission of sensitive data in this region. Moreover, the increasing knowledge of security breaches among individuals in this region and the rising demand for zero security solutions among people for brand reputation is predicted to drive the regional growth of the market over the analysis period.

Granular Research on Specific Regions or Segments of Zero Trust Security Market & Avail 10%OFF

Covid-19 Impact on the Zero Trust Security Market

Though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several other industries, it has had a positive impact on the zero trust security market. People started embracing digital technologies such as cloud solutions due to the work-from-home trend, and increasing penetration of the internet all across the globe. Moreover, the increasing vulnerability of networking infrastructure as many people worked remotely during the pandemic period has increased the demand for zero trust security solutions for maintaining network perimeter-centric security across organizations. All these factors have inclined the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Positive Impact on Zero Trust Security Market after COVID-19. Ask an Expert Analyst or schedule a call

Key Players of the Zero Trust Security Market

The major players of the zero trust security market include

Cisco Systems Inc. Fireeye Akamai Technologies Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Palo Alto Networks Broadcom Inc. Mcafee LLC Fortinet Inc. Okta IBM Corporation, and many more.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry. – Buy the Full Report Here!

For instance, in September 2021, Guardicore, an innovator in data center and cloud security, announced its partnership with Fortinet Inc., an American multinational corporation delivering award-winning cyber security solutions across the entire digital attack surface, securing devices, data, and applications. With this partnership, the companies aimed to simplify zero trust security management and ensure protection while driving innovation in dynamic hybrid environments.

In addition, the report also presents other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Zero Trust Security Market:

Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521