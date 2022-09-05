Monster Energy's Amaury Pierron (Elite Men) and Camille Balanche (Elite Women) Claim Overall Titles in 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup

Monster Energy congratulates riders Amaury Pierron (Elite Men) and Camille Balanche (Elite Women) on taking first place overall in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup this weekend.

In the season's final race in Val di Sole, Italy, 26-year-old Pierron from Brioude, France, claimed the title on the strength of his 1253 points. In the Elite Women division, 32-year-old Balanche from La Chaux-de-Fond, Switzerland, clinched the overall title with 1465 points after battling a shoulder injury sustained less than four weeks ago.

Also finishing the 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup season on a strong note, 26-year-old Monster Energy team rider Loris Vergier from Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, took home second place in the overall rankings with 1008 points. In the Junior Women division, 18-year-old team rider Izabela Yankova from Teteven, Bulgaria, finished the season in third place overall at 295 points.

The winners were crowned at the final and most challenging race of the season. On September 2, the legendary downhill track in Val di Sole hosted the world elite of downhill mountain bike racing for the final showdown. When all was said and done, Monster Energy's Vergier won the Elite Men division with a 3:39.774 finish time.

In Junior Women, Bulgarian prodigy Yankova clinched second place with 4:46.210. And in Elite Women, Balanche rose to the podium in fifth place, merely 3.5 weeks after fracturing her collarbone at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Here's how the action unfolded for Team Monster Energy at the final race of the season:

The 2022 track at Val di Sole was one for the record books with over 1.3 miles of the roughest, steepest terrain riders had to face this season. On what has become the most technically demanding track of the year in Italy, riders had to contend with every possible track condition under the sun. Val di Sole challenged riders with deep dust, hiding puncture-producing rocks. Also, polished roots and rain-slick rocks sent riders into the ground faster than they could react.

In the Elite Men division, Monster Energy's Vergier charged down the track like a possessed man, dancing over the deep holes and rocks that make the "Black Snake" downhill track so challenging. Finishing with an over three seconds gap and 3:39.774 overall, Vergier wasn't taking any prisoners this week.

"This feels like a relief. I don't really have words. I'm just going to enjoy the moment because this was probably the toughest for me ever. I was crying the first three runs of the first day, thinking why am I here? It hurt. Then I took some anti-inflammatory meds and was like, I'm good, let's go! It was a long puzzle, but it was worth it, definitely!" said Vergier upon winning the Val di Sole race.

Overall, the changing track conditions played in the Frenchman's favor as the day progressed" "The track was moisturized in some places. I think I got lucky. Usually, I get super unlucky with gate pick, but this time was the best. I'm really stoked!"

The win put Vergier solidly into second place in the overall 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup season right behind fellow Frenchman Pierron who won the World Championship. As the season concluded, Pierron had won a solid four tour stops on the 2022 circuit: Lourdes, Fort Williams, Lenzerheide, and Snowshoe.

"This is so good after madness with injuries. Being back on the top step is insane. Four wins this season and the overall win. It's insane! I can't ask for a better season! I'm back baby!" said Monster Energy's Pierron upon winning the Elite Men World Championship title.

At Val di Sole, Pierron flatted in qualifying and left the start gate well earlier than normal. Not one to waste time, the newly crowned champion charged out of the gate with nothing to lose, having secured the overall title earlier in the week when his closest competitor had to withdraw from the event due to a concussion.

The changing weather caught Pierron off guard, and some slick rocks ended his attempt to win the final race as he went down in a cloud of dust.

"There's a lot to improve, this season was hard with too many crashes. I need to improve that point for next year. I need to learn to calm down when I need to calm down," said Pierron. Asked about his crash, he laughed: "I was so excited, I had nothing to lose, but it was wet at the top. I didn't expect it, and I missed my line and just crashed. I was worried about injuring myself and not being able to enjoy this party."

Also ending the season with reason to party, Monster Energy's Balanche made a miraculous comeback after her severe shoulder injury in August. She returned in the nick of time to do what she does best; put down a solid run that got the job done with a 4:32.441 finish time for fifth place.

Her fifth place was enough to secure the points needed to take home the title and put the perfect end to a difficult season. After struggling through the pain last week at the World Championships in Les Gets, the Swiss champion was ecstatic with her win in Italy.

"Perfect season! I was on the podium at all the races and just missed one round because of an injury. But I came back and taking the overall win is like a dream come true. I had the number one plate from beginning to end, so I'm stoked. It couldn't be better, and I can't wait for the next one," said Monster Energy's Balanche upon claiming the World Championship title at Val di Sole this weekend.

In the Junior Women category, Bulgarian upstart Yankova took second place at Vale di Sole with a 4:46.210 finish time. The strong finish in the final race of the season boosted her overall rankings by one spot, securing the bronze medal in the World Cup season.

"The race went pretty good today, and I'm super happy with my weekend. I like this track, but it's really rough and hard. I struggled to find all of the pieces and put it in one place," said Monster Energy's Yankova.

Looking back on the entire season, the 18-year-old concluded. "Early on I struggled with too many new things on my shoulders. New team, new sponsors, new bike. I knew that step by step it would get better and eventually it did. I'm really stoked with the outcome and what we did, and I think I just need a bit more time in the off-season and we will be on it next year!"

With that said, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup season has ended, and the men and ladies in green and black made a statement by taking home both elite titles and a spot on the podium for the Junior Women to close out a highly successful year. With plenty of changes on the racing horizon, riders are eager to get back between the tape on two wheels and ready to kick off the 2023 season in June.

