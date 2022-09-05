Submit Release
Honeycomb Wax Company Launches European Style Hard Wax

Cottonwood, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cottonwood, Arizona -

Since 2019, the US-based manufacturer and distributor of professional quality waxing supplies has been providing premier products to estheticians in the industry. The company operates in the United States and Canada.

Honeycomb Wax Company is pleased to announce that the company will be manufacturing and selling their own branded European-style hard wax.--Branded Wild Honey Hard Wax. This wax is designed to melt at a low temperature, be extremely flexible, get every hair every time, and not ever break. It also has a beautiful aroma that induces a calming effect for the client and esthetician. The company was launched in 2019 to provide professional quality waxing supplies and other waxing products to estheticians in Canada and the United States.

The company focuses on supplying products to waxing spas and professionally licensed estheticians in the United States and Canada that employ one (sole or owner-esthetician) or more estheticians with one or multiple locations. Honeycomb Wax Co has become a premier brand in the esthetics industry. Honeycomb Wax Company sells wax warmers, hard wax, soft wax, waxing supplies such as waxing strips and waxing sticks, pre and post-wax cleanser, pre and post-wax oil, and retail products spas can sell to their clients for at-home skin care.

Additional details are available at https://honeycombwaxco.com/

Honeycomb Wax Co is the first wax company in the industry to offer subscription-based products and discounts. The program was designed to be very easy to manage. Clients can get their account portal where they can view all necessary information and can change anything in the blink of an eye. The brand focuses on selling organic/natural wax and waxing supplies and now has added a European-style hard wax.

Honeycomb's wax products are designed by a top formulator and undergo rigorous quality control before leaving the warehouse. Honeycomb Wax believes that Mother Nature has provided everything necessary to survive, including the items used as professionals. Their all-natural product line contains no phthalates, sulfates, parabens, synthetic dyes, or artificial fragrances.

The company website includes tutorials and guides which answer questions such as "What is a manzilian?" and "What is a vajacial?" The information is helpful for salon owners who may be considering adding the two services to their line of available treatments.

About the Company:

Honeycomb Wax Company offers high-quality waxes and waxing supplies for estheticians in Canada and the United States. Their 100% organic products are free of phthalates, parabens, sulfates and synthetic dyes.

For more information about Honeycomb Wax Company, contact the company here:

Honeycomb Wax Company
Diana K
diana@honeycombwaxco.com
1525 E, AZ-89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326, USA


 Diana K

