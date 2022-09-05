India Costume Jewelry Market to Generate Substantial Increment in Opportunities Through 2019 to 2027

India Costume Jewelry Market

According to a new report, The India Costume Jewelry market segmentation is done on the basis of type, gender, and mode of sale.

The presence of a large young population in India, with an average age of 25 to 29 years, is a key factor driving large sales of affordable costume jewelry.” — Aniket Kadam

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ India Costume Jewelry Market by Product Type, Gender and Mode of Sale: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027,” the India costume jewelry market size is expected to reach $2,126.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2027.Costume jewelry is made of a variety of materials, including metal, plastic, and glass. To create appealing pieces of jewelry, intricate designs and patterns made of these materials are decorated with beads, precious stones, and semi-precious stones. Consumers have a large selection of costume jewelry to choose from, including bangles, neckpieces, earrings, and finger rings. Costume jewelry cannot be distinguished from genuine jewelry and appears to be gold, silver, or rose gold. It is made of materials that are easily cracked, so it does not have a long shelf life. Fashion jewelry is less expensive and more appealing, which is why costume jewelry is gaining popularity with customers.The India Costume Jewelry Market has grown significantly over the years and is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecasted period. This is due to a lot of factors, including a change in lifestyle, an increase in the price of precious metal jewelry, an increase in fashion consciousness, and a change in packaging styles and attractive marketing strategies.Moreover, the rise in interest in costume jewelry among both female and male consumers as a result of celebrity endorsement has paved the way for costume jewelry. Furthermore, rising disposable income and living standards in emerging markets such as India, as well as a growing consumer preference for fashion accessories, drive up demand for costume jewelry. However, the availability of low-quality and counterfeit products, as well as price fluctuations in the raw materials used to make these jewelries, limit market growth. By product type, the earrings segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019. The reason for this is that the availability of lightweight earrings in a various designs and colors that can be worn with a variety of outfits creates market growth opportunities. By gender, the female segment held the largest market share due to increase in spending power, aided by the working female population. Depending on the mode of sale, the retail sale segment led the market, because retail sales channels provide value-added services such as customer care.Over the forecast period, market demand will be driven by fluctuating gold prices and a surge in the prices of diamonds and other precious metals. Increased awareness of new fashion trends and acceptance of new and changing lifestyles, as well as an increase in people's per capita income, will drive business growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the market will benefit from easy access to colored stone jewelry at lower costs and with some less maintenance fees in the near future. Individuals of all socioeconomic backgrounds, including those from low-income families, spend a significant amount of money on affordable costume jewelry to imitate characters from popular TV shows.Product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the market. The key players in the India costume jewelry market include Avon Products Inc., Voylla, Zaveri Pearls, Pipa Bella, Sukkhi Fashion Jewelry, Romoch, Tanishq, Swarovski Group, Tribe Amrapali, Isharya, Yellow Chimes, Kushal’s, Youbella, SIA, Peora, and Pooja Jewels.COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world in early 2021, infecting millions of people, and major countries worldwide enacted foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. So apart from medical supplies and life support products, most industries have been severely impacted, including the costume jewelry industry. The costume jewelry market in India has declined significantly as economic growth has slowed, but it had been growing at a relatively optimistic rate in the four years preceding COVID-19.Need a Discount? Reasons to Buy This India Costume Jewelry Market Report:○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you're looking for.○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors. About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon.

