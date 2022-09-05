Bicycle Market Trends Evaluation, Regional Segmentation & Investment Opportunities to 2028 | Giant Bicycle, Atlas Cycles
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Bicycle Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts’ consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.
The global Bicycle market was valued at US$ 51,770.6 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 69,574.6 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2020 and 2027.
Market Overview:
An electric bicycle uses a low-speed electric motor that provides a boost when riding up hills. An additional benefit of an electric bike is that it can double the range of a bicycle, meaning it can be used on long trips without any problem. In addition to being environmentally friendly, an electric bicycle can also provide a new recreation option for people who love to ride. In addition to doubling their range, these vehicles can also be ridden by people who do not ride bikes regularly.
Bicycle Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:
The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.
Our report focuses on top players in global Bicycle Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Giant Bicycle Inc., Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd., Atlas Cycles Ltd., Tandem Group plc, Derby Cycle, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Avon Cycles Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Xiaomi, Accell Group, Zhonglu Co. Ltd., and Tube Investment of India Limited.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Bicycle Market, By Product Type:
‣ Sports
‣ Road
‣ Mountain
‣ Hybrid(Sports+ Mountain)
Global Bicycle Market, By Technology:
‣ Electric
‣ Conventional
Global Bicycle Market, By End-User:
‣ Men
‣ Women
‣ Kids
Global Bicycle Market, By Prices:
‣ Premium
‣ Mid-Range
‣ Low Range
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:
» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico
» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.
Key Market Drivers:
Increasing sale of electric bikes is expected to propel growth of the global electric bicycles market over the forecast period. For instance, Giant recorded sales of 29,000 electric bikes in the first half of 2019 and the company was expecting to sell another 310,000 electric bikes by the end of 2019.
Moreover, launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global electric bicycles market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Yamaha Bicycles launched the new Civante Class 3 electric power assist bicycle.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis:
Globally, as of 5:54pm CET, 27 December 2021, there have been 279,114,972 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,397,580 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 23 December 2021, a total of 8,649,057,088 vaccine doses have been administered. Post pandemic, the value of sustainable and cost-efficient vehicles has risen with the demand for social distancing and the never ending need to commute.
Key Takeaways:
Major players operating in the global electric bicycles market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2021, Himiway launched 4 new E-bikes: Himiway Zebra, Himiway Cobra, Himiway Cobra Pro, and Himiway Big Dog.
𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
▪ Research Objectives
▪ Assumptions
▪ Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
▪ Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
▪ Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
▪ Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Continue...
Mr. Shah
