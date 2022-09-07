(Video) Iranians in exile mark MEK’s 58th year of founding

These demonstrators chanted slogans calling for the prosecution of Raisi and the mullahs to be thrown into the dustbin of history, adding that Raisi should actually be arrested and prosecuted for human rights violations and crimes against humanity. In Oslo, the capital of Norway, supporters of the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK held their weekly gathering outside the Norwegian Parliament and marked the MEK 57th founding anniversary and vowing to continue their support for this ongoing struggle. In Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, Iranians rallied to celebrate the MEK’s 57th founding anniversary & vowed, alongside their compatriots inside Iran living under the repression of the mullahs’ regime, to bring about democracy and human rights in Iran. Iranian Canadians held a gathering on Saturday to celebrate the MEK’s 57 years of struggle for freedom, and a secular and democratic republic. Earlier this week, freedom-loving Iranian Canadians and MEK supporters rallied and emphasized no visa for Raisi. The demonstrators In Cologne voiced support for their fellow Iranians inside Iran who are suffering from water shortages. They also support MEK Resistance Units & chanted slogans calling for the prosecution of Raisi for his rule in the 1988 massacre.

PARIS, FRANCE, September 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) held rallies in four different cities in Europe and Canada on Saturday and this past week.The gatherings of MEK supporters marked the organization’s 57th founding anniversary, condemned the mullahs’ atrocious human rights violations, and called on the U.S. administration to deny a visa for Iranian regime President Ebrahim Raisi for the upcoming annual United Nations General Assembly.These demonstrators also expressed their support for recent protests in various cities across Iran over severe water shortages and hailed the PMOI/MEK’s expanding network of “Resistance Units” checkered throughout the country.These gatherings were held in Stockholm, Oslo, Cologne of Germany, Paris, and Toronto.Iranian Canadians in Toronto held a gathering on Saturday commemorating the MEK’s 57 years of struggle to establish freedom, democracy, and human rights in a secular and democratic republic.Earlier this week, freedom-loving Iranian Canadians and MEK supporters rallied in Toronto’s Queens Park marking September 1, designated in Canada as a day in solidarity with political prisoners in Iran.The rallying Iranian Canadians called for the release of all political prisoners in Iran and went on to voice their opposition to regime President Ebrahim Raisi being allowed to enter U.S. soil.They called on the U.S. administration to deny Raisi a visa and not allow him to attend the upcoming UN General Assembly later this month in New York.In Paris, PMOI supporters held a book exhibition condemning Raisi and the mullahs’ human rights violations, while voicing their support for ongoing protests throughout Iran.Raisi is best known for his direct role in the summer 1988 prison massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners, mostly PMOI/MEK members and supporters.They chanted slogans calling for the prosecution of Raisi and the mullahs to be thrown into the dustbin of history, adding that Raisi should actually be arrested and prosecuted for human rights violations and crimes against humanity.In Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, Iranians rallied to celebrate the MEK’s 57th founding anniversary and vowed, alongside their compatriots inside Iran living under the repression of the mullahs’ regime, to continue the struggle to bring about freedom, democracy, and human rights in Iran.The demonstrators also voiced support for their fellow Iranians inside Iran who are suffering from severe water shortages and have been protesting in the streets recently.In Cologne, Iranians gathered to voice their support for MEK Resistance Units inside Iran and reiterate the Iranian people’s determination for regime change in Iran by the people of Iran.These rallies also called on Washington and governments in Europe to end their highly flawed and failed appeasement policy vis-à-vis the mullahs’ regime in Tehran.In Oslo, the capital of Norway, supporters of the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK held their weekly gathering outside the Norwegian Parliament and marked the MEK 57th founding anniversary and vowing to continue their support for this ongoing struggle.They also condemned the regime’s continued support for global terrorism while voicing support for the PMOI/MEK Resistance Units across Iran.Similar gatherings were held on Sunday, September 4, by MEK supporters in The Hague of the Netherlands and Aarhus in Denmark.

On Sep 3, 2022, Iranian Resistance supporters in Europe celebrate the 57th founding anniversary of the (PMOI/MEK) in Oslo, Stockholm - France - Germany