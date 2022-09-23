Global Antiobesity Market Growth Trajectory

Antiobesity Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Antiobesity Global Market Report 2022”, the antiobesity market is expected to grow from $2.73 billion in 2021 to $3.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The antiobesity market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global antiobesity market size is expected to reach $4.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%. Obesity is a major public health concern globally. As a result, the demand for anti-obesity drugs is bound to increase in the future thus, driving the antiobesity market growth.

Key Trends In The Antiobesity Market

Pharmaceutical industry is witnessing an increase in the number of mergers and acquisition among companies developing drugs for metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes and others. This is a strategy of pharmaceutical companies to strengthen their drug portfolio in metabolic diseases and launch safe and effective drugs in the market.

Overview Of The Antiobesity Market

The anti-obesity market consists of sales of anti-obesity drugs and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce pharmacological agents that reduce or control overweight.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drug Class: Peripherally Acting Anti Obesity Drugs, Centrally Acting Anti Obesity Drugs

• By Type: Prescription Drugs (Rx), OTC Drugs

• By Medication: Monotherapies, Polytherapies

• By Geography: The global antiobesity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC