Insights Into The Global Wipes Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Wipes Global Market Report 2022”, the wipes market is expected to grow from $18.09 billion in 2021 to $19.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The wipes market is expected to grow to $26.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The increased demand for specialty wipes and wet wipes is a key factor driving the growth of the wipes market.

Key Trends In The Wipes Market

The toxin free baby wipes is a key trend in the wipes market. The toxin free baby wipes are purest clinical grade filtered water wipes loaded with Aloe vera extracts and vitamin E. These baby water wipes are specially formulated with pH to match the delicate skin of new born babies. Though these wipes are often used for babies they can even be used by adults and elderly.

Overview Of The Wipes Market

The wipes market consists of sales of wipes and related services that are used in personal, household sector and industrial sectors. A wipe is a moistened, disposable cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. It is often used as an antiseptic fabric primarily for skin cleansing.

Wipes Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Disposable Wipes, Non-Disposable Wipes

• By Product: Baby, Facial and Cosmetic, Hand and Body, Flushable, Others

• By Application: Household Sector, Industrial Sector, Others

• By Geography: The global wipes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Rockline Industries, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson, Diamond Wipes International, La Fresh, NicePak International, and Meridian Industries Inc.

Wipes Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of wipes market. The market report analyzes wipes market size, wipes market share, wipes global market growth drivers, wipes global market segments, wipes global market major players, wipes global market growth across geographies, wipes industry trends and wipes market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The wipes market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



