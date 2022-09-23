Global Food Containers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Food Containers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Food Containers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Food Containers Global Market Report 2022”, the market size is expected to grow from $222.37 billion in 2021 to $238.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.19%. The food containers industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food container market share is expected to reach $318.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.55%. The increasing consumption of processed and packaged food is anticipated to propel the growth of the food containers market.

Key Trends In The Food Containers Market

Technological advancements are one of the key food containers market trends gaining popularity. The advanced technology transformed the food manufacturing industry and associated businesses, technology such as the use of recyclable packaging, smart packaging, and micro packaging that increase the life span of food material and avoid direct contamination. Recyclable materials are mostly used for the packaging industry that help businesses implement circular packaging practices. Furthermore, recyclable packaging technologies also cater to mono-material packaging, which avoids the use of a multilayer packaging system. Technological advancement including recyclable packaging solutions is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology. For instance, in 2019, Amcor, a UK-based packaging company has launched a new AmLite Ultra Recyclable high-barrier laminate solution, which is made from the firm’s high-barrier polyolefin film. The product is eco-friendly, as it can be recycled and can reduce a pack’s carbon footprint by up to 64%. It is a recyclable packaging solution that creates an attractive package design while keeping the food fresh.

Overview Of The Food Containers Market

The food containers market consists of the sale of food containers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the storage of foods and protect them from contamination. It prevents the expansion of micro-organisms and increases the lifetime of food. The food container depends on various factors like reasonably food storage (room temperature, refrigerated, or frozen), the food is stored, duration of storage, and storage space. The container is used as a bag, plastic container, or glass container.

Food Containers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Bottles and Jars, Cans, Cups and Tubs, Boxes

• By Material: Plastic, Metal, Glass

• By Application: Meat Products, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Fruits and Vegetables

• By Geography: The global food containers market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amcor plc, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Constar International UK Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Graham Packaging Company, Inc., Ball Corporation, Printpack Incorporated, Ardagh Group, Tetra Laval International S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Graphic Packaging International, LLC, Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Alcan Packaging Food Americas, Caraustar Industries Incorporated, Evergreen Packaging, and PWP Industries, Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Food Containers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of food containers global market. The market report analyzes food containers global market size, food containers global market growth drivers, food containers global market segments, food containers global market major players, food containers global market growth across geographies, and food containers market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The food containers market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

