Global Flowmeter Market Growth Trajectory

Flowmeter Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Flowmeter Global Market Report 2022”, the flowmeter market size is expected to grow from $6.78 billion in 2021 to $7.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.68%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The flowmeter market is expected to reach $10.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.88%. According to the flow meter market analysis, an increase in pharmaceutical production is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Flowmeter Market

Technological advancements are one of the key flow meter industry trends gaining popularity. Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology that may help the usage or production of a device, making it more efficient. For instance, in 2020, ABB, a Switzerland-based industrial equipment company has launched the Sensyflow FMT700-P Compact thermal mass flowmeter. It is useful for the automotive industry to optimize the use of hydrogen to power electric drive trains. This flowmeter is ideal for fine-tuning the efficiency of cells that combine hydrogen and air to produce electrical power while emitting only water. It is accurate to 0.8 percent of reading over extensible and adjustable measuring ranges. The P-Compact is used to evaluate the performance of conventional turbochargers and related components, such as intake fans, throttle valves, and air filters, as well as hydrogen fuel cells.

Overview Of The Flowmeter Market

The flowmeter market consists of sales of flowmeters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a tool utilized to measure the linear, nonlinear, mass, or volumetric flow rate of a liquid or a gas. Flowmeter is also called a flow sensor. Open channels, such as rivers or streams, can be measured with flowmeters. Improving the accuracy, precision, and resolution of fluid measurement are some of the benefits of flowmeters.

Flowmeter Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Differential Pressure Flow Meter, Positive Displacement Flow Meter, Ultrasonic Flow Meter, Turbine Flow Meter, Magnetic Flow Meter, Coriolis Flow Meter, Vortex Flow Meter, Others

• By Application: Residential, Industrial, Commercial

• By End-User: Water and Wastewater, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pulp and Paper, Food and Beverage, Others

• By Geography: The global flowmeter market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Em-Tec GmbH, Endress+Hauser Management AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Höntzsch GmbH, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, VSE Volumentechnik GmbH, Keyence Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and Saison Information Systems Co. Ltd.

Flowmeter Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of flowmeter global market. The market report analyzes flowmeter global market size, flowmeter global market growth drivers, flowmeter global market segments, flowmeter global market major players, flowmeter global market growth across geographies, and flowmeter market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The flowmeter market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

