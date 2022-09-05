Morocco Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, September 5 - Morocco recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Saturday, adding that 33 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,894,663 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,387,627, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,762,381 people have received the third dose of the vaccine, while 41,369 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,264,549, while recoveries increased to 1,247,943, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.7%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (10), the Oriental (04), Casablanca-Settat (01), Fez-Meknes (01), Marrakech-Safi (01) and Beni Mellal-Khénifra (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 16,274, with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases has dropped to 332, while no severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

MAP 04 September 2022