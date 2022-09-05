Vehicle Electrification market is rapidly expanding due to rising demand for Electric Cars and severe Carbon Emission

NEW JERSEY, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, The global Vehicle Electrification Market is estimated to account for US$ 121.60 billion by 2025

In recent times, there have been several news stories dealing with vehicle Electrification. These have highlighted the opportunities that lay ahead for the vehicles in terms of their mobility and environmental friendliness. In fact, vehicle Electrification has got the support of many leading organizations. While Electrification is a new field, it is getting popular day by day. The demand for electric vehicles has increased over the years across the globe. With growing focus on reducing carbon footprint, the demand for an electric vehicle is likely to increase in the near future. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2019, electric car sales reached 2.1 million globally, registering a growth rate of 2.6%. According to the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), as of March 2019, there were around 1.18 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads, with EV sales increasing by 81% in 2018 as compared to 2017. Hence, such factors can stimulate growth of the vehicle electrification market.

The primary motive behind Vehicle Electrification is to ensure environmentally friendly modes of transport by overcoming the energy requirements of the internal combustion engine. Vehicle Electrification can be applied to any automobile, van, truck, bus, RV, motorcycle, or bicycle. Vehicle Electrification makes use of the existing power source and changes it into AC electricity suitable for charging the batteries and various other energy requirements. The efficiency and power features of these systems make them suitable for domestic and industrial applications. When it comes to geographical impact, Asia Pacific seems to be gaining robust traction in the vehicle electrification market. This is due to the fact that there is high demand for vehicle supplements in India and China. On the contrary, Europe is exhibiting a lucrative growth rate, owing to increasing demand for electric vehicles.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

◘ Borgwarner Inc.

◘ Continental AG

◘ Delphi Automotive PLC

◘ Denso Corporation

◘ Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

◘ Johnson Controls Inc.

◘ Johnson Electric

◘ Jtekt Corporation

◘ Magna International Inc.

◘ Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

◘ Robert Bosch GmbH

◘ Valeo SA

◘ Wabco Holdings Inc.

◘ ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Vehicle Electrification Market, By Product Type:

Start/Stop System

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Liquid Heater PTC

Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Starter Motor & Alternator

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Actuators

Global Vehicle Electrification Market, By Degree of Hybridization:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Micro-Hybrid Vehicle & Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

