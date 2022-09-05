Eurotrader Group announces new management team
Multi-asset broker Eurotrader Group has announced its new management team.
Founded by fintech entrepreneur Dr Ozan Ozerk in 2018, Eurotrader is a retail broker, fully licensed and regulated, in forex, stocks, crypto, indices and commodities. The group is committed to establishing a trading community with the modernisation of an outdated landscape via the latest innovative technologies and evolving trader needs.
Industry veteran Marcelo Spina is appointed as Eurotrader Group’s new Chief Executive Officer. He has spent over 20 years in the financial markets and had leadership positions in sales, business development, and operational departments for both retail and institutional businesses on a global scale.
Martin Couper is appointed as the Head of Global Compliance. He is a director-level compliance professional who has held FCA-approved positions for 10 years with successful authorization processes done for several companies both in the UK and overseas.
Robert Collins is announced as the Head of Trading. He has managed the trading desks at several global brokers with multiple different strategies for over 7 years.
Mikahil Abdul Rahman is named as the Head of Marketing. Experienced in different management positions for over 7 years, he has specialised in digital and performance marketing for financial institutions.
On the new management team, Eurotrader’s founder Dr Ozan Ozerk commented:
“It is a testament to our growth at the Eurotrader Group that we can attract the calibre of people like Marcelo Spina, and it does not end with him. One of Marcelo’s strengths has been building strong management teams that have taken companies to the next stages of growth, expansion and valuation. With the new management team that is being built, we will be able to deliver on our vision to modernise an outdated landscape via the latest innovative technologies and to cater to a trader’s evolving needs.”
Marcelo Spina shares his opinion on the new management team as follows:
“The people are the biggest indicators of success within a company. Having much more than the requisite experience, the team at Eurotrader Group cares about the client and the company with the inherent humanity that comes through in the interactions internally and externally. And when the owner is an enabler of growth who understands the business and the potential, it is much easier to take a company forward.”
