Bionic Devices Market Business Development, Innovation and Top Companies Forecast 2027

Bionic Devices Market
Bionic Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bionic devices are implants that replace biological functions lost due to nerve damage. They use electrical signals to stimulate the remaining nerve cells following disease or injury. Currently, the bionic eye is under development with several groups across the globe seeking to provide a viable device for enabling sight impaired patients to perceive light. Pacemakers were the first bionic device types but have been expanded to include not only cardiac pacemakers, but also urinary and diaphragm pacing devices. Similarly implantable electrodes have been used for functional electrical stimulation, encompassing a range of devices which enable movement of muscles in patients with nerve damage, such as paraplegics. These devices perform functions which can include limb movement, sphincter and erectile control. The more widely recognized bionic devices are the cochlear implant and the bionic eye. Actively stimulated nerve guides for repairing nerve injury and stimulated wound healing electrodes may also be considered bionic devices.
Key benefits of the report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Bionic devices industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Bionic devices market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Bionic devices market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global Bionic devices market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario analysis:
The COVID-19 pandemic poses special challenges to patients who require Bionic transplants. Those waiting for transplant or who had received a transplant tend to have more severe disease due to weak immunity. Patients with severe heart, lung, or liver failure and waiting for transplant are at a high risk for dying if a transplant does not happen within a short period of time. But if there are clusters of COVID-19 disease in the region around the hospital or if there are COVID-19 patients already admitted in the hospital then, the course ahead becomes a quandary. Performing a transplant surgery in such situation will increase the risk of exposure to the recipient during the surgery and in the recovery period. This exposure could happen from the donor or healthcare providers or other patients in the hospital. It is possible that the hospital resources could become limited due to COVID-19 cases and the care of the transplant recipients may get compromised. Non-urgent transplant surgeries such as kidney transplants in relatively stable patients on dialysis may be avoided in areas of high prevalence of COVID-19. If the recipient is critically ill and the surgery is unavoidable then care has to be taken to check both the donor and the recipient for COVID-19 prior to transplant. All these health hazard have resulted in a slowdown in the bionic transplant market.
Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact analysis:
Drivers:
Technological developments:
Bionic technology can be defined as the flow of concepts from engineering to biology and vice versa. The advancement in bionic technology over the years has helped scientists to create various innovative materials that enhance human ability. Bionic devices such as prosthetic arms and prosthetic legs have even helped people with disabilities lead a normal life. But science fiction has literally raised expectation, and researchers and innovators all over the globe are putting best of their efforts to build bionic tech that could someday actually make superhuman. Some examples are:
The H.U.L.C exoskeleton with a titanium body was developed by Berkley Bionics and Lockheed Martin mainly keeping soldiers in mind. It is a 3rd gen exoskeleton, which allows the wearer to easily lift up to 200 pounds of weight and also decreases the amount of metabolic energy required by the wearer. The exoskeleton essentially provides a person with superhuman capabilities by increasing the strength as well as endurance.
Key segments covered:
Material
Tungsten
Silicon
Platinum-iridium
Stainless steel
Biologics
End Users
Hospitals & clinics
Research & academic institutes
Others
