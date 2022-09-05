Heroic youths gain powers from magical world of Turmali, battle fiendish forces
Turmali Saga Unfolds Across 14 Exciting BooksUNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Turmali saga follows the exploits of the Light Savers, youths who are empowered via magical gems from another world. They received these gifts for some previous good deeds. The world of Turmali is besieged by alien forces that loathe light, particularly those of the Tourmaline gemstones.
In the first book, "Turmali and The Light Savers," the light loathing aliens pursue the gemstones, which provide power to the vital rainbow bridges that connect the seven lands of Turmali. As a consequence, their once vibrant world is left dark and dreary, without the gems to power their magic and technologies. The narrative follows these children who live in different countries around the world, who embark on adventures as they help the Turmali people defend their world from the aliens.
The following books center on the various Light Savers across the world, such as Zhou Bao from Shanghai and Renata Souza from Sao Paulo, who discover their great responsibility and must defend themselves against Light Killers from the world of Turmali. They also face other incredible foes such as gargoyles. They visit the world of Turmali itself, exploring its lands, meeting the people of that world, learning of their plight and their hope that the Light Savers can help them defeat the alien invaders and restore their world to its past glory. These incredible adventures are juxtaposed with their ordinary lives, which are no less important, and show readers how each hero’s character and values are reflected in everyday life. Each book contains several stories following the central protagonist, complete with vibrant illustrations that bring their adventures to life.
With these books, young readers will be treated to exciting tales of adventure that also show them various countries, societies and cultures around the world. The heroes are also from varying socioeconomic classes and backgrounds, providing readers with a whole cast of relatable characters as well as protagonists who will show them different ways of life. Furthermore, young audiences will also see how the cast of heroes step up and face the challenges before them, giving them models that display integrity, responsibility and bravery.
