Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005329
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: September 4, 2022, at approximately 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grafton, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: David Dupuis
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 4, 2022, at approximately 1827 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of domestic assault that had occurred in a car in the Town of Grafton, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old David Dupuis for Domestic Assault and Reckless Endangerment. Dupuis was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 09/06/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges and is being lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $500 bail.
LODGED – Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2022, at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.