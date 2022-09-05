Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005329

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: September 4, 2022, at approximately 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grafton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: David Dupuis

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 4, 2022, at approximately 1827 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of domestic assault that had occurred in a car in the Town of Grafton, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old David Dupuis for Domestic Assault and Reckless Endangerment. Dupuis was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 09/06/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges and is being lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $500 bail.

LODGED – Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2022, at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.