Asia Pacific Clinical Nutrition Market Exhibit the Highest CAGR of 7.20% During 2020-2028.

Clinical Nutrition Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during 2028, and the Govt. of Asian countries are investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, “Clinical Nutrition Market by Administration, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028,” the global clinical nutrition market was valued at $32,495.97 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $51,128.26 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/861

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Some of the key players operating in the clinical nutrition market in the report include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone Nutricia, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Lonza Ltd., among others. Nestlé S.A., and Hero Nutritionals Inc. and others.

Increase in prevalence of metabolic disorders, high expenditure on healthcare and growth of middle class in emerging economies is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Further, increasing number of geriatric population and development of specific clinical nutrition products for geriatric population is expected to drive the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the governments of Asian countries are investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure.

Demand for clinical nutrition products is increasing during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, as consumers are looking for a variety of immunity-boosting options to prevent infection from the novel coronavirus. Furthermore, patients suffering from SARS-CoV-2 are nutritionally deficient, requiring the use of clinical nutritional products. Since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a huge demand for nutritional supplements, which has boosted the global market over the past few years.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 & 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/861

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By application, the gastrointestinal disorders and metabolic disorders segments together accounted for about 67.5% of the clinical nutrition market in 2020, up from a previous share of about 36.7% in the global clinical nutrition market from 2020 to 2028.

• The enteral segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% during the analysis period.

• The pediatric and geriatric segment accounted for the largest share of around 79.6% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

• The Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/861

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market

Spirulina Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.