St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4006893
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/04/2022 at 2032 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Victory, Vermont
VIOLATION: Arrest on Multiple Warrants
ACCUSED: Carl Sanborn
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Victory, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/04/2022 at approximately 2032 hours, the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted an investigation that revealed Carl Sanborn (53) may be at an address in Victory, Vermont. Vermont State Troopers arrived on scene and located Sanborn. It was determined Sanborn had multiple active warrants for his arrest for the following offenses:
13 VSA 3253a(a)(8) Sexual Assault – Aggravated – Child – Repeated.
13 VSA 3253a(a)(8) Sexual Assault – Aggravated – Child – Repeated.
13 VSA 3253a(a)(8) Sexual Assault – Aggravated – Child – Repeated.
13 VSA 2602(4) Lewd – Lascivious Conduct with a Child.
Sanborn was then taken into custody and transported to Northeastern Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern County Correctional Facility
BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.