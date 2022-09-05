St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4006893

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2022 at 2032 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Victory, Vermont

VIOLATION: Arrest on Multiple Warrants

ACCUSED: Carl Sanborn

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Victory, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/04/2022 at approximately 2032 hours, the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted an investigation that revealed Carl Sanborn (53) may be at an address in Victory, Vermont. Vermont State Troopers arrived on scene and located Sanborn. It was determined Sanborn had multiple active warrants for his arrest for the following offenses:

13 VSA 3253a(a)(8) Sexual Assault – Aggravated – Child – Repeated.

13 VSA 3253a(a)(8) Sexual Assault – Aggravated – Child – Repeated.

13 VSA 3253a(a)(8) Sexual Assault – Aggravated – Child – Repeated.

13 VSA 2602(4) Lewd – Lascivious Conduct with a Child.

Sanborn was then taken into custody and transported to Northeastern Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern County Correctional Facility

BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.