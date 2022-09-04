UUNATEK Announces Release of Advanced Handwriting Machine, iDraw 2.0: 200% Faster Than Axidraw & Half the Price
A popular choice for consumers, the iDraw 2.0 is receiving stellar online reviews.LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotics and electronics company UUNATEK is pleased to announce the launch of its latest product, the iDraw 2.0, a versatile, top quality pen plotter specially designed to imitate handwriting. Having recently received a number of upgrades, the iDraw 2.0 offers higher precision and a speed that’s three to four times faster than its predecessor, with the ability to write around 500 to 600 characters per minute.
“Our customers have told us in no uncertain terms how delighted they are with the iDraw 2.0,” says company CEO Una Tao. “Having spent a lot of time and effort in finding the best possible solutions for our customers, we are thrilled with the results.”
The new product is proving to be the best tool for anyone wanting to kickstart a small business by writing postcards in bulk or for sending a business outreach letter. It also performs 200% faster than Axidraw, which currently is the biggest brand on the market.
Unlike its competitors, who use cheap servo motors, the iDraw 2.0 is manufactured with stepper motors, making it faster and more durable. It also offers a number of unique features:
• Can be controlled with ease; connects with Bluetooth or via USB cable
• Offers improved compatibility with a high-power laser head; can be used on different materials such as wood, acrylic, metal, food, glass, leather, stone, and more
• Limit switch, power on/off and pause buttons offer safety and greater convenience
• Supports over 100 free fonts
• Open-source free software offers lifetime updates
• And a lot more!
The iDraw 2.0 has accumulated a growing number of 5-star reviews:
“It’s a high-quality pen plotter, very precise and easy to use with the software provided,” says one reviewer.
“iDraw was easy to assemble and is simple to use,” says another. “Lines are always accurate with no gaps or misalignments when the pen lifts up and down off the paper during drawing … You will not get bored with iDraw.”
UUNATEK is also trusted by respected business partners that include handwrytten.com, Western Sydney University, Pendroid, Austin Independent School District, Barboza Space Center, Nottingham Trent University, Stackcommerce, to name just a few.
For more information about this remarkable new product, visit the website. A 20% OFF code: VIP20, is currently being offered for the purchase of any machines from idrawpenplotter.com.
About the Company
UUNATEK Company Limited is the official UK distributor of DOBOT Magician, RIGIET, LANMODO, IDRAW, PUPPIE (car diffuser), Lavanda and more. A small company with less than five employees, UUNATEK prides itself on its unmatched customer service. On a mission to spend time and efforts to invent something better to meet customers' needs, the company offers free shipping on all its products.
Una Tao
UUNATEK Company Limited
uunatek@gmail.com