EVERHAUNT RETURNS FOR ANOTHER YEAR OF FEAR
Award Winning Haunted Attraction announces 2022 opening date!ANGOLA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scares return to Western New York this October when Everhaunt Haunted Attraction re-opens for the Halloween Season.
Voted as one of the best haunted attractions in the country, Everhaunt has quite an array of Halloween fun. “For us it was never about creating just a bunch of haunted houses,” says founder Kevin Donovan. “It was always about creating a unique, one-of-a-kind Halloween Wonderland.”
Currently Everhaunt has multiple haunted houses, midway games, coffin rides, escape rooms, virtual reality and simulator rides, photo booth attractions, a local horror history show, a horror store, family friendly kid’s days and more.
“This year we are really excited to add The Earthquake: Thrill Experience, Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery, and The Chambers, a terrifying simulated testing experience gone wrong.” Donovan mentioned.
Everhaunt is also excited for the return of their popular Horror Icon Series, where big name horror stars spend weekends at the attraction visiting with fans. This year is headlined by Seth Gilliam, Father Gabriel from AMC’s The Walking Dead.
The haunted attraction also has made the decision to keep the General Admission ticket price the same as last year and lower some of their add-on prices. “With inflation and higher gas prices, we understand that people are looking for affordable, quality entertainment.” said Donovan.
Everhaunt again has partnered with several charities for this season including Kids Escaping Drugs and ConnectLife.
Check out www.everhaunt.com for dates, hours and ticket information.
