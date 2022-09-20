BitcoinZ delivers Connect-Z, a new type of Decentralized Gateway bridging the BTCZ Ecosystem with Binance Smart Chain

BitcoinZ 5 Years Anniversary Calendar BITCOINZ Community Social media profiles

Connect-Z is going to significantly expand the BitcoinZ ecosystem by connecting it with Binance Smart Chain and more chains in the future.

With Connect-Z , the BitcoinZ Ecosystem is expanding significantly because the BTCZ asset is available in Binance Smart Chain and new popular markets like Pancake Swap” — BITCOINZ Community

LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Developers of the BitcoinZ Community have cooperated and delivered Connect-Z, a new type of Decentralized Gateway that is bridging the BitcoinZ ecosystem with Binance Smart Chain.Connect-Z is a platform where the user can turn native BTCZ coins to same number of tokenized BTCZ that are released in the Binance Smart Chain and in even more blockchains in the near future.The ratio is always 1:1 and the native coins are automatically locked in the Gateway since the maximum supply of BTCZ is immutable. In the same way, a user is able to change back tokenized BTCZ for native BTCZ. In this scenario, the BTCZ tokens are automatically burnt in order to unlock BTCZ in the native BitcoinZ blockchain.Which are the benefits of Connect-Z ?With Connect-Z , the BitcoinZ Ecosystem is expanding significantly because the BTCZ asset is offered in new popular markets and platforms.People that tend to use tokens can access BTCZ in BSC Decentralized Exchanges such as Pancake Swap, Platforms like TrustWallet or Metamask and soon in even more as the BitcoinZ Community will be developing bridges for additional blockchains.On the other hand, new users will be able to learn more easily about BitcoinZ, the original cryptocurrency idea and the unique advantages that the BitcoinZ blockchain offers like : Next to zero fees, strong optional privacy, network independency, uncensored borderless transactions, maximized decentralization, PC-mining with ASIC resistant algorithm, active community that meaningfully participates in the Project’s development and many more.Already, BitcoinZ's value gained more than 50% and the project's relevant page in Coinmarketcap has not even been updated with the contract number yet.Beware of fake tokensOne of the shortcomings in the token world of BInance Smart Chain is the fact that virtually everyone is free to launch tokens abusing the name of classic and well established projects. Please be careful and double check the contract address you use in every BSC scan. You can get the legit contract addresses only from the official web pages of each Project or in the relevant pages in platforms like CoinmarketCap.Connect-Z can be found in the bridge.btcz.rocks url and it will be functional after 9 September 2022.

What is Connect-Z in less than 60 seconds!