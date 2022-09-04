Hà Nội to have new international airport, ring roads

VIETNAM, September 4 - HÀ NỘI — Under a new action plan, the capital city is looking to further develop its urban landscape, with plans for a new ring road and another international airport.

The move is part of the direction to build a modern transport and logistics system that fits the development needs of Hà Nội and the northern region.

The infrastructure of Nội Bài Airport is also expected to be improved and expanded.

Ring Road No 4 is scheduled for construction in June next year and will be completed by 2027, while planning for Ring Road No 5 will be finished by 2030.

Hà Nội Party Secretary Đinh Tiến Dũng recently approved a new action plan for the capital city, which set out the development direction and missions by 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Action plan No 16-CTr/TƯ specifies four key goals, requirements and criteria, as well as eight key missions and solutions that aim to create high consensus in the way of thinking and action of the Party, political system and the people of Hà Nội.

Hà Nội Party Committee will continue to raise awareness of the role, position and importance of the capital city.

The plan also set out six tasks and solutions for rapid and sustainable economic development in the city, which will be based on restructuring the economy, innovating growth models, and mobilising every resource.

According to these missions, advanced science - technology and innovation will be the driving force behind socio-economic development.

Digital transformation, digital economy and society, as well as new economic models such as urban economy, green economy, and circular economy will be the area of focus, along with a restructured labour force.

Total factor productivity (TFP) and the digital economy will also make significant contributions to the gross regional domestic product (GRDP), while labour productivity is expected to reach 7.5 per cent by 2030.

The city will prioritise developing services with high added value such as finance, banking, insurance and logistics, with Hà Nội as the leading finance-banking centre in the North and playing a key role on the national scale.

Focused sectors for development include cultural tourism and e-commerce, as well as industrial parks and zones, with particular attention to hi-tech industries and start-up innovation.

The city also aims to develop ecological, high-tech agricultural production based on applied technologies and improve productivity, while also rearranging farming land for concentrated, large scale-production.

The action plan also includes a programme titled “Convergence of quintessence and amplified power of national culture”, which will be a new source of growth for Hà Nội and position the capital as the cultural centre of the country.

Restoration work for relic sites will be conducted in the 2022 - 2025 period and beyond. Preservation and promotion of cultural and architectural heritage will also be a focus, with national and world heritage sites being the priority.

At least two per cent of the annual budget expenditure must be spent on investment in the cultural sector.

The city’s human development index (HDI) is expected to reach 0.86 to 0.88 in 2025, and approximately 0.88 to 0.9 in 2030.

Hà Nội is also striving to have 100 per cent of its schools meet the national standards by 2030.

A transformation is expected in urban planning with transport-oriented development (TOD) and the creation of satellite cities.

Deteriorating old buildings in the city will also be addressed to ensure safety and improve the urban landscape.

The key mission for the capital remains to ensure national security and defence, social order and safety; promote diplomacy, international integration and cooperation, elevate the role and reputation of the city, as well as continue building the Party.

Hà Nội Party Committee also underlines the importance of having a complete legal framework with suitable policies and mechanisms, in order to respond to the development requirements in the new context. — VNS