Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,829 in the last 365 days.

The Appointment of Mr. Abdoulaye Bathily as Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Libya

We welcome the appointment by UN Secretary-General Guterres of Mr. Abdoulaye Bathily as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.  The outbreak of violence in Tripoli in August underscored the unsustainability of the situation in Libya, making clear the need for all sides to work in good faith and with a sense of urgency to reach agreement on a constitutional framework and concrete timeline for elections.

The United States will provide full support to Special Representative Bathily as he mediates the Libya-led political process, and we call upon the international community to work in lockstep with the Special Representative.  The Libyan people have demanded an opportunity to choose their leaders through free and fair elections, which are essential to confer legitimacy and ensure accountability for a new government.

The United States encourages Special Representative Bathily to prioritize efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in Libya’s state institutions as well as the work of the UN ceasefire monitoring mission as it assists the Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission in overseeing the immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces, fighters, and mercenaries.

You just read:

The Appointment of Mr. Abdoulaye Bathily as Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Libya

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.