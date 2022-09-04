World Renowned Artist Sir Daniel Winn Invests Big in LaneAxis

Sir Daniel meeting celebrity supporters including Jamie Foxx Sir Daniel Artwork: Quantum Mechanics Series

Famous for fusing art and science, Winn sees a masterpiece in the making with the LaneAxis Direct Freight Network

The more I learned about LaneAxis, the more involved I wanted to be – and not just in the company, but in the technology behind it.” — Sir Daniel K. Winn | Artist, Curator, Philanthropist

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaneAxis, Inc., the nation’s first and only brokerless Direct Freight Network built on a private blockchain, is pleased to announce a large six-figure investment by Master Blue Chip artist Sir Daniel K. Winn.

Recognized globally for his striking paintings and sculptures, Sir Daniel’s works have been featured in scores of prestigious galleries and exhibitions worldwide, including a recent joint exhibit at the Shanghai Art Museum which showcased the works of both Sir Daniel and Salvador Dali. Winn was granted Knighthood in 2018 by a German prince for his humanitarian and philanthropic work after having raised more than $10 million for numerous charities and causes.

So what drove his interest in LaneAxis and its groundbreaking transportation technology?

It turns out Sir Daniel is more than a master artist, he’s also a “techie” and scientist at heart. Prior to diving headlong into the world of art, Winn was a trained reconstructive surgeon. Upon realizing art was his true calling, Winn developed a new artistic style known as “Existential Surrealism,” which combines elements of the physical, spiritual and scientific aspects of human existence. Sir Daniel effortlessly blends seemingly abstract visuals with highly technical concepts such as the Fibonacci sequence, which incorporates mathematical principles into visual creations.

In a chance meeting during an exhibition at his Beverly Hills gallery on Rodeo Drive, Sir Daniel was introduced to LaneAxis CEO & Founder Rick Burnett. They struck up a deep conversation and became fast friends. Sir Daniel was immediately intrigued by Burnett’s passion and plan for propelling transportation into the bold new world of Web 3.0.

“When I first met Rick I was instantly struck by his expertise and enthusiasm for next generation technology and its potential to revolutionize the world,” says Sir Daniel. “Rick is a true visionary, and in many ways a true ‘artist’ himself in terms of his ability to design elegant systems with powerful benefits. The more I learned about LaneAxis, the more involved I wanted to be – and not just in the company, but in the technology behind it.”

Burnett was equally impressed with Sir Daniel – and not just his art, but also his life’s story. Winn grew up in Vietnam, having spent part of his childhood on the streets begging for food and money. He escaped with his family to America in 1975 during the fall of Saigon. However, he has not forgotten his homeland, regularly returning to Vietnam where he is welcomed as an A-list celebrity and national treasure.

“Sir Daniel is a man of incredible integrity, talent and tenacity,” says Burnett. “His ability to excel at both right-brained and left-brained tasks at such high levels is remarkable. He fully understands the importance of rapidly-emerging technologies such as blockchain, and its potential to improve the lives of people around the world. We are absolutely thrilled to have him join LaneAxis as a shareholder. He represents the best of humanity, and serves as true inspiration to the LaneAxis team and beyond.”

Sir Daniel and Burnett are now exploring potential new collaborations, including developing a metaverse and NFT art marketplace that would be hosted on the AXIS blockchain.

LaneAxis is currently conducting a $20 million equity crowdfund campaign to accelerate the company’s expansion. LaneAxis previously sold out two Reg. CF campaigns in 2020 and 2021. To learn more about LaneAxis and its crowdfund campaign, visit laneaxis.com/dealmaker. (https://laneaxis.com/dealmaker/)

About LaneAxis

LaneAxis, Inc., is a proprietary Web3 Direct Freight Network with licensable software products serving multiple business verticals. Our fully patented, end-to-end supply chain visibility network is helping cure the critically damaged freight transportation industry. The LaneAxis Direct Network is focused on eliminating $200 billion in "managed broker fees," 29 billion empty truck miles per year, and streamlining an industry that lacks transparency, trust, and efficiency.