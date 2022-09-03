Bitcoinblack Adds Instant Global Peer to Peer No-Limit Money Transfer Service For V1 App Launch

Bitcoinblack, founders of the world's only no-limit crypto credit card are set to launch world's fastest no-limit global money transfer service where you can send other bitcoinblack members "usable money" in under 1 minute.

TORONTO (PRWEB) September 03, 2022

bitcoinblack, a global FinTech company and founders of the prestigious no-limit crypto credit card which has attracted some of the wealthiest people in crypto since its official launch earlier this year, is getting ready to release version 1 of their much anticipated iOS and android app.

Not only does the app allow users to convert crypto to USD immediately for use on their own credit card, the company will now allow their members to transfer unlimited funds amongst each other.

Prakash Chand, CEO of bitcoinblack, says: "I am very excited how our development team has added a no-limit instant member to member global money transfer service to our app.

"Money transfers have always been a challenge globally and now that I can send another member either one dollar or ten million dollars in under one minute, which they can use anywhere in the world on their credit card immediately is such a game changer."

Since delivery of the first batch of bitcoinblack credit cards this past June, members have strictly been using a web portal to load funds, check statements/balances, change pins, etc. as the company has been working on developing the app.

With the launch of version 1 of the app slated for mid-September, all bitcoinblack members will get exclusive access to all the new features available only within the app including the member to member money transfer service.

About bitcoinblack

bitcoinblack is the founder of the world's most exclusive crypto-powered black credit card. Backed by the cardholder's bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, bitcoinblack opens up a world of freedom and luxury that includes high-limit purchases and opulent members-only rewards powered by their Spend Token and the Haute Living Luxury Marketplace.

Membership to bitcoinblack is by invite or referral only.

