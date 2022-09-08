Submit Release
Proteomic Assessment for Prediction of Four-Year Likelihood of Heart Attack

4000-Protein Surrogates with a Median Time-To-Event Prediction of 1.7 Years for High-Risk Individuals

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. and Hong Kong-based Rainbow Genomics launches a proteomics-based test to assess 4-year likelihood of myocardial infarction (heart attack) in both asymptomatic individuals and at-risk patients. The test characterizes a core group of 25 proteins directly associated with heart attack, supplemented by the analysis of an additional 3975 proteins that provide related indications associated with a wide range of cardio and metabolic abnormalities.

This test may be beneficial for patients who may remain at risk even when their low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and blood pressure are considered under control via medications, or for elderly individuals without a diagnosis of cardiovascular disease. The test is provided as a “research use only” product, enabling clinicians and researchers to characterize the near-term residual cardiovascular risks not captured in coronary artery disease workup.

Only a regular blood sample is needed for this test. The testing process is performed at a U.S. CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory. The test results are reviewed by a board-certified medical director. The test report is issued by a dual MD and PhD degree holding medical director.

This test is available for clinics and hospitals who may provide a batch of patient samples at a time. It is not currently available for single patient testing. For more information, please contact us at info@rainbowgenomics.com

About Rainbow Genomics

Rainbow Genomics (www.rainbowgenomics.com) is committed to providing clinically-validated genomic and proteomic testing to Asian, Caucasian, mixed-race, and local minority populations. The company delivers high diagnostic success for physicians, enabling timely treatment for patients that can benefit from immediate medical interventions.

Utilizing a multi-technology-platform approach, including proteomics, whole genome, whole exome, RNA, long-read, methylation, single cell and Sanger sequencing, high-resolution microarray testing, and high-density DNA array genotyping, and through multiple international collaborations, Rainbow Genomics delivers a diagnostic yield meeting or exceeding the highest standards reported by leading U.S. and European medical institutions.

All Rainbow Genomics tests are performed in CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited high-complexity clinical laboratories. Patient privacy is protected by Rainbow’s HIPAA-compliant clinical testing process.

DANIEL SIU
Rainbow Genomics
3481 0977
