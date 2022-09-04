IIPROO SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM FOR TALENTED PEOPLE
iiProo is a social media platform where talented people can be famous within a click and achieve all their dreams.
“Talent hits a target no one else can hit. Genius hits a target no one else can see.” ”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iiProo is a social media platform for talented people, People with talent have the opportunity to get famous and be known worldwide quickly. Talented people will challenge each other to get a rank in their countries. iiProo will select the first 32 in the rank in every country. Then, these 32 talents will face each other in a local competition, only one will win from the 32 talents, and this winner will move to the global competition.
— ― Arthur Schopenhauer
Where Your Talent Gets the Recognition It Deserves.
We live in a world where there is no shortage of talented individuals. Technology has made access to knowledge and information easier than ever. The result is a tsunamic wave of talent. If you are a talented individual who thinks your art and creativity are unique and deserve recognition, then iiproo is your social media platform.
At iiProo, we aim to let your talent do the talking and help you grow your following and popularity. We aim to create a community of talented individuals whose voice needs to be heard throughout the globe.
Our system does not rely on an algorithm; instead, it relies on your talent. We have a points system for all users. Everyone who gets their account starts at 100 points and competes with other talents on the platform. This competition takes place in a one-on-one match where the winner has 1 point added to their total, and the loser has one point deducted from their total. This means that there are no external factors, such as SEO, trends, etc., that will affect your performance on iiProo. It’s just your talent that matters to us.
Points will help you get more recognition and allow you to compete with other top talents. If you make it to the top 32 ranking for your country, you will compete in a local competition, and the winner will be signed up for the global competition.
1 Million Dollars
Yep. You read that right. Once you are in the global competition, you will have a shot at earning 1 million dollars with the help of your talent and talent alone. The winner of the global competition will be awarded a cash prize of 1 million dollars in addition to the fame and acclaim they will earn.
Pre-Sign-up
The pre-registration is open, and you can secure your fan or talent account. From here (pre-registration).
Coming Soon
We are working so hard to get it ready as soon as possible. For more information, read here (Coming Soon)
iiProo mission?
Our goal is to create a competitive environment for talented individuals that pushes them to improve their art and refine their content to the level where they become the best possible version of themselves. Our platform is there to provide a voice to every talented individual who this they have what it takes to dominate the world. While there are plenty of outlets such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok where talented individuals can publish their art, none of them reward you adequately for your talent. They mostly depend on a simple algorithm that cannot recognize or reward your talent.
Who are we, and what is our goal?
The story began when the founder of iiProo was a talented soccer player, and a try-out event for the Toronto Football Club(TFC) was held in Toronto every year. His dream was to become the best football player in the world, but the club rejected him without any convincing reason. He tried every year for three years in a row, and he got the same rejection despite being very talented.
He decided to establish a platform for every talented individual so that he would not go through what he went through, and his dream now is to achieve his dream by realizing the dreams of all talented individuals.
Our goal is to break every monopoly on fame and give fame and recognition to only those who deserve it.
