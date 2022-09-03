Submit Release
News Search

There were 264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,800 in the last 365 days.

Olin Eargle "Mr. Andersonville" Explains Buyers & Pre-Listing Inspections on The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show

Olin Eargle

Olin Eargle of @Properties A.K.A. Mr. Andersonville

Charles Bellefontaine

Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.

Joey Mathews

Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank

Olin Eargle of @Properties spends an hour talking about the Good, Bad, and the UGLY about pre-listing home inspections.

I have seen Olin's caring for his clients in numerous transactions”
— Charles Bellefontaine
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlie Bellefontaine and guest, Olin Eargle aka "Mr. Andersonville" discuss the importance of how sellers and buyers could benefit from having all of the information upfront about a home. Olin should really be called Mr. Chicago. Out of 80,000 licensed real estate brokers in Illinois, he is in the top 1% across the State of Illinois. That is a pretty big accomplishment. I have seen Olin's caring for his clients in numerous transactions, says Charlie Bellefontaine, The host of The HomeBuyers Hour radio show. This agent has a unique ability to educate home buyers so they make smart home buying decisions. As a truthful and transparent real estate agent, Olin appreciates the quality work and the thoroughness of a home inspection report. Why make buyers pay for it, leave it up to a buyer to select a home inspector, and why have a second round of negotiations?

Joey Mathews shares his mortgage expertise during the show and talks about what is affecting the rates. He also shares how pre-listing inspections can eliminate headaches down the road by correcting those issues before the appraiser arrives.

What do you think could be changed about the process of home inspections- why not do it ahead of time?

We are also proud to say that we will be featuring Olin on a more frequent basis to our show. His willingness to share his expertise, and success, in the Chicago market is invaluable.

Olin Eargle
312-771-1328
olin@atproperties.com

Joey Mathews
630-235-2405
Find them both on Social Media!

Charles Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+ +1 630-327-2700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

The HomeBuyer's Hour Interview with Olin Eargle about Pre-Listing Inspections

You just read:

Olin Eargle "Mr. Andersonville" Explains Buyers & Pre-Listing Inspections on The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.