Olin Eargle "Mr. Andersonville" Explains Buyers & Pre-Listing Inspections on The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlie Bellefontaine and guest, Olin Eargle aka "Mr. Andersonville" discuss the importance of how sellers and buyers could benefit from having all of the information upfront about a home. Olin should really be called Mr. Chicago. Out of 80,000 licensed real estate brokers in Illinois, he is in the top 1% across the State of Illinois. That is a pretty big accomplishment. I have seen Olin's caring for his clients in numerous transactions, says Charlie Bellefontaine, The host of The HomeBuyers Hour radio show. This agent has a unique ability to educate home buyers so they make smart home buying decisions. As a truthful and transparent real estate agent, Olin appreciates the quality work and the thoroughness of a home inspection report. Why make buyers pay for it, leave it up to a buyer to select a home inspector, and why have a second round of negotiations? Joey Mathews shares his mortgage expertise during the show and talks about what is affecting the rates. He also shares how pre-listing inspections can eliminate headaches down the road by correcting those issues before the appraiser arrives.What do you think could be changed about the process of home inspections- why not do it ahead of time?We are also proud to say that we will be featuring Olin on a more frequent basis to our show. His willingness to share his expertise, and success, in the Chicago market is invaluable.Olin Eargle312-771-1328olin@atproperties.comJoey Mathews630-235-2405Find them both on Social Media!

The HomeBuyer's Hour Interview with Olin Eargle about Pre-Listing Inspections