Entrepreneur Rahsaan King Soon Releasing Book on Overcoming Adversity

Kings Consulting Co. Founder Rahsaan King is no stranger to adversity. He shares his struggles and advice in an upcoming book and blog series about moving past the difficulties one faces to continue progressing toward goals.

Rahsaan King, the founder of Kings Consulting Co, announced the upcoming release of a book about overcoming adversity. King speaks about his own experiences and offers advice on getting through tough times, healing from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and overcoming depression.

From humble beginnings himself, King’s philosophy is the collision of academia, tech, and community. He strives to use his varied interests to help people around him, calling himself a “founder and friend interested in art, faith, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship, who is each to serve others with the ‘fruits of the spirit.’” His personal ministry is to expose young people to the opportunities afforded by higher education.

Having grown up in a gang-riddled northeast Houston neighborhood, King overcame countless hurdles on the path to the success he currently knows. He credits mentors and exposure to a different kind of dream for guiding him toward academia. King believes “exposure expands expectations” and uses it as a founding tenant for his tutor company, Students of Strength.

“Our exceptionally talented and motivated tutors come from the nation’s top colleges or directly from the field of education and tutor through our innovative and engaging online platform,” King said.

Consulting success

King uses his unique experiences and outlook from living, working, and teaching worldwide at Kings Consulting Co. He helps businesses with financial accounting, budgeting, management consulting, business plan drafting, and online presence. With his assistance, entrepreneurs plan, start and expand business ideas.

“In honor of the mentors who saved my life and made my academic and professional career possible, this scholarship will be awarded annually to deserving high school and undergrad students to help pay for school expenses and career-related activities,” King said of the annual scholarship he created to help students pursue academic careers.

Students of Strength Foundation

King and his team are “putting 10,000 tutors in your pocket” with the Students of Strength Foundation, a fusion of education and technology connecting students with knowledgeable tutors.

Having traveled the world and seen the educational systems of numerous cultures, King decided to pour his attention into improving education at home. Using the foundational idea that exposure to qualified, knowledgeable tutors expands student understanding, King’s company, Students of Strength, has helped thousands of students engage with schoolwork. King donates a subscription to a low-income student with every paid hour of tutoring.

Sharing his wisdom with the world

On his blog, King shares his art and the knowledge he gained from his life experiences. Alongside the upcoming book, King is also planning a blog series about overcoming adversity. For him, faith is a huge part of his journey and his ministry to help others.

Rahsaan King knows what makes an effective tutor and how to apply technology to education and business. He is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist on a personal mission to lift others up through higher education. Visit his website to learn more about Kings Consulting Co or his other business efforts.

