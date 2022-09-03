Việt Nam’s UN peacekeeping forces in South Sudan celebrate National Day

VIETNAM, September 3 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has hosted a ceremony marking the 77th National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 – 2022).

The event saw the attendance of representatives from the UN mission and international friends who are also serving their missions there, according to the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence.

The guests were treated to traditional Vietnamese dishes prepared by members of the field hospital.

Video clips featuring the land, people and culture of Việt Nam were also screened on this occasion.

Head of the UNMISS field operations agency Noel Ngaha delivered a congratulatory speech at the ceremony, in which he expressed his admiration for Vietnamese history and gratitude to Vietnamese peacekeeping forces for their outstanding contributions.

Lieutenant Colonel Vũ Minh, director of the hospital, affirmed the determination to fulfil tasks assigned by the Party, State, military and people.

Việt Nam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 departed for the UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei and South Sudan on April 27, 2022.

From June 2014 to August 2022, Việt Nam deployed 512 officers and soldiers to UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Abyei Area, along with the UN headquarters. — VNS